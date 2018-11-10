medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Larger the Family Lesser the Cancer Risk, Finds Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 11, 2018 at 4:33 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men who come from a family of large size are more protected from cancer compared to women in those family. The role of family size on cancer risk is being discussed in this study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of BMC Cancer.
Larger the Family Lesser the Cancer Risk, Finds Study
Larger the Family Lesser the Cancer Risk, Finds Study

The group of researchers including Professor Frank Rühli found that not only the size of the family nucleus - i.e., parents and children - but also the size of the household including members of the extended family seem to have a protective effect against cancer.

Correlation between family size and cancer risk

The study suggests that family size, as determined by the number of children born to a mother during her lifetime, and size of the household have a strong negative correlation with the incidence of all cancer types, independent of the person's age. The larger the family, the less frequently certain types of cancer occur, including brain, bladder, lung, stomach, breast, ovarian colorectal and cervical cancers as well as melanoma. The protective effects of family size are stronger for males than for females.

It has been known before that female-specific cancer such as breast or ovarian cancer depend on the number of pregnancies - the more pregnancies a woman has had, the less likely she is to develop cancer. Surprisingly, this new study shows the protective effects of family size on cancer incidence were even greater among men than among women, and a large number of non-reproduction-related cancers are involved.

Protective aspects of family life

The fact that cancer risk among men depends on their partners' fertility and on household size might seem remarkable, but it can be explained. Family life, though it can be stressful in some ways, creates a special emotional environment which can have a positive effect on the overall resistance to diseases - and thus also protects family members from developing cancer.

Humans have been adapting to living in classical family structures, i.e., two parents and children, for some four million years. The practice of collaborative parenting, where both the father and the mother participate in child care, has been one of the first specifically human traits to evolve. The study now suggests that family members supporting each other in keeping a healthy lifestyle may also provide protection against cancer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Families Shrink as One in Five Women Childless at 45 Years of Age

Families Shrink as One in Five Women Childless at 45 Years of Age

Official figures show that about one in every five women born in 1964 is reaching their middle age without having any child.

Air Pollution may be Associated With Increased Mouth Cancer Risk

Air Pollution may be Associated With Increased Mouth Cancer Risk

High levels of air pollutants, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and to a lesser extent, ozone, may be linked to a heightened risk of developing mouth cancer.

Cancer Risk Due to Specific Lifestyle and Environmental Factors Can be Prevented

Cancer Risk Due to Specific Lifestyle and Environmental Factors Can be Prevented

Certain lifestyle and environmental factors like tobacco use, alcohol consumption, an unhealthy diet, and infections which contribute to cancer risk is preventable, finds a new study.

Bacon, Ham, Sausages Linked to Increased Breast Cancer Risk

Bacon, Ham, Sausages Linked to Increased Breast Cancer Risk

Processed meat was found to increase breast cancer risk. Therefore cutting down on processed meat seems beneficial for the prevention of breast cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline tablets and injections were approved by FDA to treat CABP or community-acquired ...

 Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

Senior Citizens Get 'Tech Savvy' to Get Over Depression

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive