About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Skin Biomarkers Predict Early Food Allergy Development

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 30 2024 2:10 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Skin Biomarkers Predict Early Food Allergy Development
Food allergies, frequently manifesting in childhood, pose a significant threat, with potential for severe or fatal consequences. At National Jewish Health, researchers are actively pioneering a program aimed at preventing such allergies, having recently uncovered early indicators of this condition, marking a pivotal stride towards proactive intervention (1 Trusted Source
Skin biomarkers predict the development of food allergy in early life

Go to source).
Researchers have identified biomarker for atopic dermatitis and food allergy – the abnormality is abnormal lipids, microbes and proteins.

Seafood Allergies
Seafood Allergies
Seafood allergy is the adverse response of the body’s immune system to the proteins present in fish and shelled fish such as crab, lobster, clams.
During a recent study just published online in the March 2024 issue of the Journal of Allergy & Clinical Immunology, skin tape strips were collected from the forearms of newborns at the age of two months, an age before there are any signs of food allergies.

National Jewish Health researchers developed the skin tape sampling technique, which is noninvasive and gentle for these very young patients. The superficial proteins on the skin and the lipids bind to the tape, and then the tape is extracted to study the details of what is found on the skin. Children were clinically monitored until they reached two years of age to see if allergies would develop.

Innovative Skin Tape Methodology Unlocks Clues to Immune System Dysfunction

“We know that the immune system underneath the skin alters the skin barrier. With our painless skin tapes, we know if proteins sitting on the surface of the skin are abnormal,” said Evgeny Berdyshev, PhD, a researcher at National Jewish Health and first author of the study.

“Ultimately, we want to identify people at risk for food allergy and address skin barrier abnormalities early to prevent the development of these conditions,” said Donald Leung, MD, head of the Division of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology in the Department of Pediatrics at National Jewish Health, and senior author of the study.

Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.
“This is just the first step,” said Dr. Leung. “We are now testing newborn babies to determine whether we can prevent this abnormality. We put a lipid cream on the skin of the study participants, so it hopefully can penetrate the skin and infuse it with fatty acids. We are working to develop an anti-inflammatory cream as a result of this study.”

Reference:
  1. Skin biomarkers predict the development of food allergy in early life - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S009167492400229X)
Source-Eurekalert
Quiz on Skin Infections
Quiz on Skin Infections
Skin infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Factors such as injuries, poor hygiene, humidity, and weak immune system increase risk of skin ...
Infant Food Allergy Linked to Later Asthma
Infant Food Allergy Linked to Later Asthma
Infants with a food allergy were nearly four times more likely to develop asthma by age six than those without a food allergy.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement