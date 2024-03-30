Optimal BMI for Diabetics to Reduce Cardiovascular Mortality Identified

New research sheds light on the critical nexus between body weight and cardiovascular health in adults with type 2 diabetes. For adults under 65, maintaining a body mass index (BMI) within the normal range of 23–25 kg/m² is paramount to mitigate the risk of cardiovascular mortality (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
UK Biobank study identifies ideal body weight for adults with type 2 diabetes to minimise risk of dying from cardiovascular disease
Go to source). However, for those aged 65 and above, the optimal BMI shifts, with a moderate overweight status (BMI 26–28 kg/m²) emerging as the safeguard against cardiovascular demise. These findings underscore the urgency of tailored interventions to combat the multifaceted threats of heart failure, heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease in this vulnerable population.
'Among the middle-aged group, carrying excess weight within the overweight BMI range (25 kg/m² to 29.9 kg/m²) translated to a staggering 13% amplified vulnerability to cardiovascular fatality. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, particularly for people with type 2 diabetes who are predisposed to cardiovascular disease and death. However, it's not clear whether the optimal BMI range for people with type 2 diabetes varies by age.
To plug these knowledge gaps, researchers explored the age differences in the association between BMI and risk of cardiovascular death in 22,874 UK Biobank participants with a previous diagnosis of type 2 diabetes at the time they enrolled between 2006 and 2010. Patients with prior cardiovascular diseases were not excluded.
The average age of all the participants was 59 years, and around 59% were women. Their cardiovascular health was tracked, using linked health records, for nearly 13 years during which time 891 participants died from cardiovascular diseases.
BMI, Waist Circumference, and Cardiovascular Mortality RiskResearchers analyzed data in two age groups—the elderly (over 65 years) and the middle-aged (age 65 years or younger)—and assessed the relationship between variables such as BMI, waist circumference, and waist-to-height ratio and the risk of cardiovascular death. The optimal BMI cut-off point was also calculated in different age groups and the findings were adjusted for traditional cardiometabolic risk factors and other factors associated with adverse cardiovascular outcomes including age, sex, smoking history, alcohol consumption, level of physical exercise, and history of cardiovascular diseases.
However, in the elderly group, having a BMI in the overweight range (25 kg/m² to 29.9 kg/m²) was associated with an 18% lower risk of dying compared to having a BMI in the normal range (less than 25.0 kg/m²).
The relationship between BMI and cardiovascular death risk exhibited a U-shaped pattern, even after stratification by age, so the optimal BMI cut-off point was different in the elderly and middle-aged groups. For the middle-aged group, the optimal BMI cut-off was 24 kg/m², whereas for the elderly group, it was 27 kg/m². Consequently, personalized treatment plans can be developed in clinical settings by tailoring recommendations to different age groups.
“Importantly, we demonstrate that optimal BMI for people with type 2 diabetes varies by age, independent of traditional cardiometabolic risk factors”, says lead author Dr Shaoyong Xu from Xiangyang Central Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Hubei University of Arts and Science, Xiangyang, China. “Our findings suggest that for older individuals who are moderately overweight but not obese, maintaining rather than losing weight may be a more practical way of reducing their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.”
The authors say that in the future, measures of central obesity, such as waist circumference, would be used to further refine the risk.
This is an observational study, and as such, can’t establish cause. And the researchers acknowledge various limitations to their findings, including small numbers of cardiovascular deaths and no information on type of cardiovascular disease or specific treatments.
They also note that most of the UK Biobank study participants are White, so the findings might not apply to people of other ethnic backgrounds. Also, the nature of the cohort study may create potential classification errors that could partially affect the conclusions, because anthropometric measurements were only assessed at the start of the study, and body weight may change during the follow-up period.
