Genes Unveiled as Potential Triggers for Childhood Cerebral Palsy

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 30 2024 12:34 AM
Researchers identified genes that are potentially linked to cerebral palsy—a debilitating condition impairing childrens movement, balance, and posture—holds profound implications for unraveling its origins and devising precise interventions (1 Trusted Source
Comprehensive whole-genome sequence analyses provide insights into the genomic architecture of cerebral palsy

Go to source).
The seven-year study, published in the journal Nature Genetics and led by scientists at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, suggest the existence of many genetic variants contributing to cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is a non-progressive motor neurological disorder that manifests during the early developmental stages of life.
The childhood-onset physical disability can have different causes, such as infections, injuries, or lack of oxygen before or during birth.

Unraveling the Genetic Puzzle of Cerebral Palsy

However, the genetic contributors to the condition were not known yet. For 100 years, cerebral palsy was mostly thought to be the result of entirely environmental factors during birth.

“Now that we have a better understanding into the complex relationship between cerebral palsy’s genetic and environmental factors, we hope we can improve care for these children," said Dr Stephen Scherer, Chief of Research and Senior Scientist at SickKids.

"Our findings are a step forward in better understanding the complex genetic and environmental risk factors that may determine an individual’s chance of developing this complex condition to help individualize future treatment," said Dr Maryam Oskoui, senior clinician scientist at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.

Reference:
  1. Comprehensive whole-genome sequence analyses provide insights into the genomic architecture of cerebral palsy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-024-01686-x)
Source-IANS
