medindia

Skiing Lowers The Chances of Depression and Vascular Dementia

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 3, 2019 at 2:48 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Skiers had a lower incidence of depression and vascular dementia but had the same chances of developing Alzheimer's. This research has inclusively discussed the effect of skiing on our brain.
Skiing Lowers The Chances of Depression and Vascular Dementia
Skiing Lowers The Chances of Depression and Vascular Dementia

Half as many diagnosed with depression, a delayed manifestation of Parkinson's, reduced risk of developing vascular dementia - but not Alzheimer's. These connections were discovered by researchers when they compared 200 000 people who had participated in a long-distance cross-country ski race between 1989 and 2010 with a matched cohort of the general population.

Show Full Article


The results of the population register study, led by researchers at Lund University in Sweden together with Uppsala University, were recently published in three scientific articles.

"As brain researchers, we have had the unique opportunity to analyze an exceptionally large group of very physically active people over two decades, and we have unraveled some interesting results," says Tomas Deierborg, research team leader and associate professor at Lund University.

It has been previously shown that the skiers of Vasaloppet, a popular cross-country skiing race in Sweden, have a reduced risk of suffering a heart attack, but not what the situation looked like for brain diseases.

In the group of Vasaloppet skiers (a total of 197 685 people), there were 50 percent fewer people affected by vascular dementia than in the control group (a total of 197 684 people). On the other hand, researchers discovered that the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease was not reduced, something that contradicts previous studies in the field, which shows that physical activity has an impact on Alzheimer's.

Two decades after the skiers had competed in the Vasaloppet ski race, 233 had developed dementia (incl. vascular and Alzheimer's dementia), 40 of these people had been diagnosed with vascular dementia and 86 people with Alzheimer 's disease. In the general population, 319 had developed dementia, 72 had developed vascular dementia, and 95 had developed Alzheimer's dementia.

"The results indicate that physical activity does not affect the molecular processes that cause Alzheimer's disease, such as the accumulation of the amyloid protein. Nonetheless, physical activity reduces the risk of vascular damage to the brain, as well as to the rest of the body", says memory researcher Oskar Hansson, professor of neurology at Lund University.

The researchers saw similar results when they studied 20 000 subjects in the population study called Malmö Diet and Cancer. The participants who were most physically active had a lower risk of developing vascular dementia, in line with the results found in the Vasaloppet cohort.

On the other hand, there were no significant differences in developing Alzheimer's disease between the group that was most physically active, and the group with the lowest physical activity.

The researchers also studied whether Vasaloppet skiers had a reduced risk over time of developing Parkinson's disease. Two decades (21 years) after they had participated in the Vasaloppet ski race, 119 people had been diagnosed with Parkinson's. In the general population, 164 people had received the diagnosis.

However, the difference between those who are physically active (the Vasaloppet skiers) and the general population appears to diminish over time.

"The mechanisms behind this still need to be investigated, but it seems that those who are physically active have a 'motor reserve' that postpones the onset of the disease. If a person trains a lot, it may be possible to maintain mobility for longer, despite the pathological changes in the brain", speculates Tomas Olsson, doctoral student and author of the study.

When the researchers studied how many Vasaloppet skiers suffered from depression compared to the general population, they found that the risk was halved in those who had participated in Vasaloppet.

Following two decades of follow-up, a total of 3 075 people had been diagnosed with depression, of whom 1 030 were Vasaloppet skiers, and 2 045 people were from the general population.

Researchers also studied the differences between men and women. The risk of suffering from depression was further reduced in men who were part of the group with the fastest finishing times. This did not apply to the fastest female Vasaloppet skiers, though. "However, the fastest women still had a lower risk of suffering from depression than those who were not active in the general population," says Martina Svensson, a doctoral student at Lund University and author of the scientific articles.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

Delusions

Delusions are firm beliefs by the person of something that is not logically or practically possible. The cause of delusions is believed to be unrealistic expectation and reasoning of a situation.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAlzheimers DiseaseDepressionStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBereavementHolistic Management for DepressionTourette SyndromeDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

What's New on Medindia

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs

Cheilitis

Stop Obesity: Preventing Weight Gain is Now Possible with a New Drug 'CAGE'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive