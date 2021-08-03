Sinus Surgery Hinders Nasal Swab Test For COVID-19

‘COVID-19 swab testing may demand ENT clearance among patients who have had major sinus surgery. This also highlights that incorrect nasal swab practices may cause potential harm to patients if a prior history of any extensive sinus or skull base surgery before performing swab testing, is not noted.’
One of the standard diagnostic tests for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection is polymerase chain reaction (PCR) that relies upon nasopharyngeal swabs.
However nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 lacks information warning for those with prior extensive sinus or skull base surgery, in online resources.
"Not one site of the 200 we searched online had information cautioning against blind nasopharyngeal swab testing in those with a history of sinus or skull base surgery,"
says Dr. Chen, associate professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery in the university's Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.
Also, the study quotes that about half of the videos on the ways that COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swabs that were performed were incorrect.
This includes incorrect angling of the swab (if too high, a puncture may occur) and inappropriate depth of insertion.
In rare instances, these improper practices of swab tests may lead to leakage of cerebrospinal fluid or severe bleeding. The study thereby portrays the adverse effects of incorrect nasal swab practices that may cause potential harm to patients if prior history is not noted.
