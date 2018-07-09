medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Single-dose Drug May Reduce Flu Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 7, 2018 at 12:59 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Single dose of a new influenza drug can reduce the duration of the flu symptoms in teens and adults, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Single-dose Drug May Reduce Flu Symptoms
Single-dose Drug May Reduce Flu Symptoms

The article reports the results of two multicenter, double-blind, randomized clinical trials. Both found that the drug, baloxavir marboxil, shortened the duration of flu symptoms by about one day and more quickly cleared virus compared with placebo in otherwise healthy teens and adults.

The larger, phase 3 trial also found that baloxavir's effect on symptoms was similar to that of a five-day course of oseltamivir but that baloxavir had significantly greater antiviral potency. The studies identified no important side effects.

"Baloxavir shows remarkable antiviral potency in uncomplicated influenza, and if approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be an important addition to our treatment options for influenza," said researcher Frederick G. Hayden, MD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. "Of note, because baloxavir has a novel antiviral action in inhibiting the endonuclease of the virus, the drug is inhibitory for influenza A and B viruses including those that may be resistant to currently available drugs."

Flu Study Findings

The first trial was conducted in Japan in 2016 and evaluated the drug's safety and effectiveness in 389 adults, ages 20 to 64. Study participants received either the drug or a placebo. Median flu symptom duration among those who received the drug was 23.4 to 28.2 hours shorter than among participants who received the placebo. (Baloxavir, developed by drug company Shionogi, was approved for use in Japan in children and adults in February 2018.)

The second study was conducted in the United States and Japan in the 2016-17 influenza season. It compared baloxavir with both a placebo and an approved drug, oseltamivir, in 1,064 otherwise healthy study participants ages 12 to 64, with proven influenza. The median time to resolution of flu symptoms was 26.5 hours shorter among those who received baloxavir than the 80.2 hours reported among those who were given placebos.

Baloxavir and oseltamivir produced similar reductions in symptom duration, but baloxavir required only a single dose compared with the standard five-day oseltamivir regimen.

"Single-dose baloxavir was without evident safety concerns, was superior to placebo in alleviating influenza symptoms and was superior to both oseltamivir and placebo in reducing the viral load one day after initiation of the trial regimen," the researchers note in their new paper.

In both trials, the rate of adverse events reported by study participants was similar regardless of whether participants had been given a placebo or baloxavir.

Next Steps

To become available in the United States, baloxavir would need approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug was accepted for priority review by the FDA in June, so that a decision is expected by Dec. 24 at the latest.

The drug was tested for its safety and effectiveness among flu sufferers with a higher risk of complications during the past influenza season, but the results of that testing have not yet been formally presented.

Studies of its effectiveness in hospitalized influenza patients, likely in combination with other influenza antivirals, and in preventing transmission of influenza virus are planned.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

New Strain of Lactic Acid Bacteria can fight against Influenza Virus

New Strain of Lactic Acid Bacteria can fight against Influenza Virus

Heat-killed strain of lactic acid bacteria also known as Lactobacillus casei DK128 (DK128) can provide partial immunity against non-specific influenza A virus

Gut Microbes and Flavonoids Can Help Fight Influenza

Gut Microbes and Flavonoids Can Help Fight Influenza

Gut microbes prevent severe flu infections by breaking down naturally occurring compounds like flavonoids found in foods such as black tea, red wine and blueberries.

India and EU Unite to Develop New Influenza Vaccine

India and EU Unite to Develop New Influenza Vaccine

European Union (EU) and India, stated that they would engage in research and innovation to produce a next-generation influenza vaccine to protect citizens globally.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Swine Flu Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive