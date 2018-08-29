medindia
India and EU Unites to Develop New Influenza Vaccine

by Iswarya on  August 29, 2018 at 9:52 AM Research News
India and European Union (EU) joins together to develop a next-generation influenza vaccine to protect civilians globally.
India and EU Unites to Develop New Influenza Vaccine

"In total, EUR 30 million (or approximately Rs 240 crore) has been earmarked for research and innovation actions which aim at advancing the efficacy, safety, duration of immunity, and reactivity against an increased breadth of influenza strains," an official from the Office of EU in India said.

The official said that both the EU and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, have committed approximately Rs 120 crore each to fund this joint call.

The call was made in the presence of Ambassador of the European Union to India Tomasz Kozlowski and Dr. Renu Swarup, the Secretary for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

"These joint efforts also aim to develop cost-effective and affordable influenza vaccine rapidly without compromising quality," the EU official said.

"To achieve this aim, the participating consortia need to bring together multi-disciplinary stakeholders who can represent any part of the chain from lab to market," the official added.

On the occasion, Ambassador of the European Union, said: "This joint call is another demonstration of the increased cooperation between the EU and India as committed by the leaders during the Summit in October 2017. Improved influenza vaccines would help the international community to better prepare in the event of an influenza pandemic."

The call will remain open till April 16, 2019. The projects require a minimum of three applicants from Europe and three from India. This call is also open to the world, and thus applicants from other countries can join the EU-India consortia.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Microneedle Patch to Deliver Influenza Vaccine - A Peek into the Future?

Microneedle Patch to Deliver Influenza Vaccine - A Peek into the Future?

A microneedle patch that delivers the influenza vaccine has been tested in an early clinical trial with positive results.

Gut Microbes and Flavonoids Can Help Fight Influenza

Gut Microbes and Flavonoids Can Help Fight Influenza

Gut microbes prevent severe flu infections by breaking down naturally occurring compounds like flavonoids found in foods such as black tea, red wine and blueberries.

New Strain of Lactic Acid Bacteria can fight against Influenza Virus

New Strain of Lactic Acid Bacteria can fight against Influenza Virus

Heat-killed strain of lactic acid bacteria also known as Lactobacillus casei DK128 (DK128) can provide partial immunity against non-specific influenza A virus

Be Careful what you Breathe in, you may Catch a Flu

Be Careful what you Breathe in, you may Catch a Flu

The common belief about the flu spread has now been challenged by the discovery. Flu can now be transmitted just by breathing, finds a new study.

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

