medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Vaccine Therapy Offers Hope to Treat Cancer

by Iswarya on  September 7, 2018 at 1:04 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds an experimental vaccine which boosts the immune system to fight cancer by joining with other cancer therapies. The findings of the study are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
New Vaccine Therapy Offers Hope to Treat Cancer
New Vaccine Therapy Offers Hope to Treat Cancer

The researchers demonstrated that adding a molecule called Diprovocim to a vaccine can draw cancer-fighting cells to tumor sites. Their experiments in mice with melanoma suggest these vaccines could increase chances of recovery in cases where a drug therapy alone is not working.

"This co-therapy produced a complete response a curative response in the treatment of melanoma," says Scripps Research Professor Dale Boger, Ph.D., who co-led the study with Nobel laureate Bruce Beutler, MD, of UT Southwestern.

The vaccine also prompts the immune system to fight tumor cells should they ever return, a capability that could prevent cancer recurrence. "Just as a vaccine can train the body to fight off external pathogens, this vaccine trains the immune system to go after the tumor," Boger explains.

Developed by Boger and Beutler, Diprovocim works as an "adjuvant," a molecule added to a vaccine to fire up the body's immune response. The molecule is easy to synthesize in the lab and easy to modify, which makes it attractive for use in medicine.

The new research shows that adding Diprovocim to a vaccine targeting cancer cells can have dramatic results.

The researchers tested the vaccine design on mice with a form of notoriously aggressive melanoma. All mice in the experiment were given the anti-cancer therapy anti-PD-L1. The mice were then split into three group: eight received the cancer vaccine, eight received the cancer vaccine plus Diprovocim, and eight received the cancer vaccine plus an alternative adjuvant called alum.

The researchers observed a 100 percent survival rate over 54 days in the mice given the cancer vaccine and Diprovocim. This was in contrast to a zero percent survival rate in mice given only the cancer vaccine and a 25 percent survival rate in mice given the cancer vaccine with alum.

"It was exciting to see the vaccine working simultaneously with cancer immunotherapy like anti-PD-L1," says Boger.

Further experiments showed that using Diprovocim as an adjuvant boosts the vaccine's cancer-fighting potential by stimulating the immune system to make cells called tumor-infiltrating leukocytes. When the scientists tried to re-establish the tumor in these mice, "it wouldn't take," Boger says. "The animal is already vaccinated against it."

Boger says it is encouraging to see that the vaccine with Diprovocim does not need to be injected directly into a tumor. Instead, the researchers gave it as an intramuscular injection away from the main tumor site. The vaccination did require two doses given seven days apart.

Going forward, the researchers plan to do further pre-clinical testing with this vaccine design and study how it works in combination with other cancer therapies.

Boger and Beutler have acknowledged a financial interest in Tollbridge Therapeutics, LLC, which has licensed the patent for Diprovocim.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton beam therapy is a type of external radiation treatment or radiotherapy that uses protons (positively charged particles) to treat cancer.

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary cancer is a rare cancer of the ampulla of Vater that connects the common bile duct and pancreatic duct to the small intestine. Symptoms of ampullary cancer include jaundice, weight loss.

Anal Cancer

Anal Cancer

Cancer of the anus is rare however its incidence is increasing especially among the HIV positive patients and it is caused by human papilloma (HPV) virus.

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Reiki and Pranic Healing Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Vaccination for Children Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS) / Rare Cancer Predisposition Syndrome

Li Fraumeni syndrome is a rare inherited condition with a predisposition to develop many cancers, ...

 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive