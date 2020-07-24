Simple Urine Test may Significantly Improve Adrenal Cancer Detection

‘A triple test strategy of tumor diameter, imaging characteristics, and urine steroid metabolomics can improve the detection of adrenal cortical carcinoma, shorten the time to surgery for patients with ACC, and avoid unnecessary surgery in patients with benign tumors. ’

Led by experts from the University of Birmingham, a new multi-center study, which is the first and the largest of its kind, has suggested that the addition of urine steroid metabolomics (USM) in the form of a simple urine test to detect the presence of excess adrenal steroid hormones - a key indicator of adrenal tumors - could speed up diagnosis and treatment for patients found to have an ACC and help eliminate the need for unnecessary surgery for patients with a harmless adrenal mass.Over a six-year period, researchers studied more than 2000 patients with newly diagnosed adrenal tumors from 14 centers of the European Network for the Study of Adrenal Tumours (ENSAT). Patients collected a urine sample after being diagnosed, and the researchers then analyzed the types and amounts of adrenal steroids in the urine, with results automatically analyzed by a machine learning-based computer algorithm. Results showed that the urine test made fewer mistakes than imaging tests, which more frequently wrongly diagnosed ACC in a harmless adrenal nodule.Professor Wiebke Arlt, Director of the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham and senior author of the study, said: "Introduction of this new testing approach into routine clinical practice will enable faster diagnosis for those with cancerous adrenal masses. We hope that the results of this study could lead to significant decreases in inpatient burden and a reduction in healthcare costs by not only reducing the numbers of unnecessary surgeries for those with benign masses but also limiting the number of imaging procedures that are required."Dr. Alice Sitch and Professor Jon Deeks, University of Birmingham diagnostic test specialists involved in the study, explained: "The study showed that the highest accuracy was provided when combining tumor size and imaging characteristics with the urine test, in particular when applying the urine test to patients with larger adrenal masses and suspicious-looking imaging results. Following the initial scan that leads to the discovery of the adrenal mass, this combined test strategy would only have required further imaging in 488 (24.2%) of the study's 2017 participants, who actually underwent 2737 scans prior to the diagnostic decision."Irina Bancos, joint first author and Associate Professor of Endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA, said: "The findings of this study will feed into the next International guidelines on the management of adrenal tumors, and the implementation of the new test will hopefully improve the overall outlook for patients diagnosed with adrenal tumors."Angela Taylor, Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham and joint first author, explains: "This study shows the power of high-throughput steroid profiling by mass spectrometry, which we used to analyze the more than 2000 urine samples here in our Steroid Metabolome Analysis Core at the University of Birmingham."Michael Biehl, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, said: "It is highly rewarding to see our transparent and interpretable algorithm validated in this large prospective study, which constitutes a superb example of truly interdisciplinary and international collaboration. This study paves the way to one of the first implementations of machine learning-based classifiers in clinical practice."Source: Eurekalert