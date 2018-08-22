medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Simple Blood Test Can Predict Immunotherapy Efficacy in Bladder Cancer Patients

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 22, 2018 at 3:57 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Simple blood test can help identify bladder cancer patients who may not respond to immunotherapy, reports a new study.

This could potentially save months of unnecessary and ineffective treatment.
Simple Blood Test Can Predict Immunotherapy Efficacy in Bladder Cancer Patients
Simple Blood Test Can Predict Immunotherapy Efficacy in Bladder Cancer Patients

Currently, 30-40% of individuals have no benefit from the standard immunotherapy treatment, and they are only identified once therapy has failed, which often takes six months or longer to find out.

The pilot study, conducted under the supervision of Professor Florian Kern, Chair of Immunology at BSMS, shows that a test measuring the release of the pro-inflammatory molecule, Interleukin-2, from immune cells performed before therapy appears to immediately identify about 50% of the patients who will not benefit from the treatment.

Overall, the test correctly predicted therapy outcome in almost 80% of cases.

Bladder cancer is among the top most common cancers worldwide and predominantly affects older men, with hundreds of thousands of cases every year.

The majority present with early bladder cancer that has not yet infiltrated the muscular layer of the bladder, and this is treated by removing the tumor.

Subsequent instillation of live bacteria, Bacille Calmette-Guérin(BCG), which is also used in tuberculosis (TB) vaccine, given in several cycles over one year, reduces the otherwise high recurrence and progression rates.

This report suggests that the immune response to Tuberculin, widely used in TB testing, may help identify those who will benefit or not from BCG immunotherapy.

The lead author, Dr. Samer Jallad, Urologist previously at Brighton and Sussex University HospitalsTrust, now working at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London said: "Our results suggest that a test predicting the outcome of BCG immunotherapy may be within reach. This would be extremely useful for making the best choices for our patients and using alternative treatments for those who are unlikely to benefit. If confirmed in a larger study, this test could save tens of thousands of patients valuable time and the negative experience of undergoing eventually unsuccessful therapy."

Professor Kern added: "The simplicity of our new test makes it very attractive as a clinical test. There are several tests for tuberculosis that are ultimately based on the same test principle and have been rolled out across the world in recent times."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Urine Test Helps Detect Bladder Cancer Recurrence

Urine Test Helps Detect Bladder Cancer Recurrence

The presence of Telomerase reverse transcriptase in the urine helps predict recurrence of bladder cancer in more than 80% of patients.

Bladder Cancer: Robotic Surgery is as Effective as Traditional Surgery

Bladder Cancer: Robotic Surgery is as Effective as Traditional Surgery

When robotic and traditional surgery of bladder cancer were compared, it was found that both these methods were equally effective and no major risk to the patients was found after the surgery.

New Strategy for Treating Bladder Cancers

New Strategy for Treating Bladder Cancers

Arginine-degrading-enzyme therapy is beneficial for the treatment of cancers lacking the enzyme needed for arginine synthesis (argininosuccinate synthetase 1).

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Enuresis/Bedwetting

Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Thalassemia Cancer and Homeopathy Immunisation Undescended Testicles Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Enuresis/Bedwetting Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Varicocele 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive