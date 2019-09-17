medindia

Simple Arthritis Drug Can Treat Blood Cancer Sufferers

by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 17, 2019 at 5:14 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Inexpensive simple arthritis drug methotrexate could be an effective solution to treat patients with blood cancers like polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET), according to a study by the University of Sheffield.
Simple Arthritis Drug Can Treat Blood Cancer Sufferers
Simple Arthritis Drug Can Treat Blood Cancer Sufferers

Led by Dr Martin Zeidler, from the University of Sheffield's Department of Biomedical Science and Dr Sebastian Francis from the Department of Haematology at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, as well as the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, the study results show that methotrexate (MTX) - a drug on the World Health Organisation list of essential medicines that is commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis - significantly reduces the symptoms associated with the disease.

Show Full Article


Every year around 6,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with either PV or ET, related blood cancers that cause an overproduction of red blood cells (PV) or blood-clotting platelets (ET). Patients often suffer with itching, headaches, weight loss, fatigue and night sweats.

Although current treatments are usually able to control the increased blood counts, they provide little relief from sometimes debilitating symptoms that can often have a significant impact on quality of life.

Building on previous Medical Research Council-funded work in the Zeidler lab that identified methotrexate as an inhibitor of the JAK/STAT signalling pathway, this study examined hospital records to identify existing ET and PV patients already taking methotrexate for other diseases.

Despite the small numbers involved and the presence of background rheumatoid arthritis, these patients reported significantly lower symptom scores than patients not taking methotrexate.

The misregulation of the JAK/STAT signalling pathway in humans is central to the development of Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), the collective term for progressive blood cancers like ET and PV and is also central to many inflammatory processes such as those associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

Lab-based results showed that low doses of methotrexate acted as a powerful suppressor of JAK/STAT pathway activation - even in cells carrying the mutated gene responsible for MPNs in patients.

Dr Zeidler said: "While we still need to undertake a clinical trial to validate these findings, our results are very encouraging and suggest that a simple drug that has been used for nearly 40 years to treat arthritis can provide significant relief to blood cancer sufferers.

"Patients we tested showed a pronounced improvement in symptoms, something conventional treatments have been unable to provide.

"Given the very low cost of MTX, this research could offer an effective therapy on a budget accessible to healthcare systems throughout the world - marking a potentially substantial clinical and health economic benefit."

An 81 year old PV patient based in California commented: "Methotrexate seemed to do a very nice job of controlling itching and night sweats. My subjective experience of MTX was of a PV holiday."

MTX has been used for 40 years to treat inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and psoriasis. Even though the mechanisms by which MTX acts in these diseases had not previously been understood, the safety and effectiveness of MTX is well documented and many millions of patients regularly take the drug.

Diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis all feature inflammatory processes driven by JAK/STAT activity and the effectiveness of MTX in these inflammatory diseases may well be a consequence of its ability to dampen the JAK/STAT pathway.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Methotrexate, Anti-TNFs Prove Effective in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Methotrexate and anti-TNFs are associated with decreased cardiovascular risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis, finds research.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityOsteoarthritisThalassemiaCancer and HomeopathyOligoarthritisSpondylolisthesisSignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsKnee ReplacementCancer

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Age Spots

The Cabbage Diet

Vitamin E can Prevent Muscle Damage After Heart Attack
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive