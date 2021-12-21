About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sesame Not Mentioned on More Than 50% Products

by Hannah Joy on December 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Sesame Not Mentioned on More Than 50% Products

More than 56 percent of products did not declare sesame on the food label causing anaphylaxis in some people, reveals a new study.

In 2021, the US Congress passed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education & Research Act which, among other things, added sesame to the list of allergens which are mandatory for inclusion on food labels by 2023.

Advertisement


The new study was published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

"Sesame is the ninth most common childhood food allergy in the US, yet many people don't recognize it on food labels, or it's missing entirely" says allergist Katie Kennedy, MD, ACAAI member and senior author on the paper.
Advertisement

"What we discovered in our study was that amongst those who reported events related to accidental ingestion of sesame, many reported they didn't know that words such as 'tahini' meant sesame. Because the word 'sesame' is often not used on labels, accidents happen at a greater rate".

The study examined 379 self-reported events related to sesame involving 327 individuals with 360 distinct adverse clinical reactions. 19 events involved a sesame labeling issue that did not result in a clinical reaction. Most of the reports (85%) were from parents providing information on events with their children.

"About 48% of the allergic reactions required hospitalizations or an emergency room visit," says allergist Kim Nguyen, MD, ACAAI member and co-author of the paper. "Most of the events (63%) occurred at home; about 11% of events occurred at a restaurant, 5% at a friend's house and 4% of events occurred at school. The most common reason for reporting an event was the occurrence of an allergic reaction following ingestion (99%) as opposed to contact-only exposure."

"Some of the reports were due to products declared as containing 'spices' or 'natural flavors' and required consumers to call the company or manufacturer to clarify the ingredients," says Dr. Kennedy. One of the reported events occurred in a child with a known sesame allergy, and she had eaten meatloaf made with breadcrumbs.

The parents later learned that the "spices" labeled on the breadcrumbs contained sesame.

The authors conclude that clear and specific product labeling for sesame is crucial for the prevention of adverse reactions, especially anaphylaxis, in food-allergic people.

Allergists are specially trained to test for, diagnose and treat food allergies. To find an allergist near you who can help create a personal plan to deal with your family's food allergies, and help you live your best life, use the ACAAI allergist locator.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Pressure to Be ‘Perfect’ Causes Mental Health Issues in Teen...
What are the Benefits of Supplementing Cow Milk With Plant P... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Around 17 Percent of Food-allergic Kids Have Sesame Allergy
Around 17 Percent of Food-allergic Kids Have Sesame Allergy
Sesame allergy is common among kids with other food allergies, occurring in an estimated 17 percent ...
Sesame is Allergy is Common Nowadays
Sesame is Allergy is Common Nowadays
Sesame allergy is a relatively common food allergy that affects patients of all ages and genders, .....
Guidelines can Lead to Over-Diagnosis of Cow’s Milk Allergy in Infants
Guidelines can Lead to Over-Diagnosis of Cow’s Milk Allergy in Infants
Guidelines need to be prepared only when enough data is available to avoid over-diagnosis, which ......
New Insights About Allergies to mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines
New Insights About Allergies to mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccines
A new study suggests how vaccine manufacturers can reformulate the vaccines to make them less ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close