Semaglutide's Multifaceted Benefits in Diabetes Treatment

Semaglutide, as highlighted by a groundbreaking study, offers substantial benefits by reducing the risk of major kidney disease events, cardiovascular outcomes, and all-cause mortality in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease
61st ERA Congress
Go to source). A pioneering study has demonstrated that semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of major kidney disease events, cardiovascular outcomes, and all-cause mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
The landmark trial, presented today at the 61st ERA Congress, will pave the way for new treatment strategies and offer hope to millions of patients globally.
The FLOW (Evaluate Renal Function with Semaglutide Once Weekly) study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled international trial comprising 3,533 patients, with a median follow-up period of 3.4 years.
The trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of semaglutide, a once-weekly subcutaneous glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, in preventing major kidney outcomes, specifically kidney failure, substantial loss of kidney function, and death from kidney or cardiovascular causes, in individuals with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Patients either received semaglutide 1.0 mg once weekly or placebo.
Participants who received semaglutide had a 24% risk reduction for the composite primary endpoint, including kidney outcomes and death due to cardiovascular and kidney causes, compared to those who received a placebo.
This reduction risk was consistent across both kidney-specific and cardiovascular death outcomes.
New Era in Diabetes TreatmentThis evidence of efficacy, combined with fewer serious adverse events in the semaglutide group, offers hope to millions of patients globally who face the daunting prospect of chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, and their related complications.
Chronic kidney disease affects over 800 million people worldwide and is particularly prevalent among individuals with type 2 diabetes.
Chronic kidney disease poses a significant risk of kidney failure, cardiovascular events, and death,3 highlighting the critical need for research into its prevention and treatment.
While current therapies have demonstrated kidney protection and reduced cardiovascular risks, many individuals continue to experience declining kidney function and adverse outcomes.
This has sparked a growing interest in exploring new treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists
Professor Vlado Perkovic further states, “These findings offer great promise in reshaping treatment strategies for individuals at high risk of diabetes-related complications, offering a new avenue for kidney and cardiovascular protection.”
