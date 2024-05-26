About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
From Pandemic to Poultry: COVID Shot Tech Targets H5N1 Bird Flu

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26 2024 1:32 AM

In response to the worldwide surge in H5N1 cases, American researchers have created an experimental mRNA vaccine, leveraging COVID-19 vaccine technology, to combat avian flu infections. ()
Preclinical models, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, showed that the jab against the avian influenza virus H5N1 is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death.

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania noted that the vaccine could potentially help manage the outbreak of the H5N1 virus currently circulating in birds and cattle in the US, and also prevent human infections with the virus.

Agility of mRNA Technology in Vaccine Development

According to Scott Hensley, Professor of Microbiology at the varsity’s Perelman School of Medicine, mRNA technology enables the scientists “to be much more agile in developing vaccines.” Scott added that mRNA vaccines can be created “within hours of sequencing a new viral strain with pandemic potential".

mRNA vaccines are easily and quickly adapted to protect against different strains of influenza viruses, and don't require eggs for their development, as most of the current influenza vaccines.

The new mRNA vaccine targets a specific subtype of the H5N1 virus and was found to elicit a strong antibody and T-cell response in mice and ferrets.

Importantly, the animals maintained high levels of antibodies even a year after vaccination. Among those infected with H5N1, the vaccine helped clear the virus more rapidly and showed fewer symptoms than those unvaccinated.

Compared to the vaccinated animals, all of the unvaccinated animals died following a H5N1 infection, the researchers said.

Reference:
  1. Development of a nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine against clade 2.3.4.4b H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza virus - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-48555-z)
Source-IANS
