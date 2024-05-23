About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

South Korea Reports First 'Highly Pathogenic' Bird Flu Case

by Colleen Fleiss on May 23 2024 9:58 PM

South Korea Reports First
South Korea's Agriculture Ministry announced the confirmation of the first highly pathogenic avian influenza case () in over three months at a farm in the country's southeast.
The latest case was reported on a farm raising around 22,000 ducks in Changnyeong, 264 kilometres southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, reports Yonhap news agency.

Bird Flu
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Case in South Korea

It marked South Korea's first highly pathogenic avian influenza case since February 8, when a case was reported at another duck farm in Asan, 90 km south of Seoul.

The agriculture ministry said it is currently taking preemptive measures, including controlling entry to the farm, as well as culling affected birds. It has also issued a 24-hour standstill order for the area to prevent the spread of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.

Bird Flu Virus: Mutation Leading to Human Infection?
Bird Flu Virus: Mutation Leading to Human Infection?
The H5N1 Bird flu virus has mutated and started infecting humans. Further mutations of the virus can be detrimental as they may spread infection from man to man.
Reference:
  1. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Infection in a Dairy Farm Worker - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2405371)
Source-IANS
Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu
Denmark Heightens Risk of Bird Flu
The DVFA's decision, effective Dec 18, responds to increased bird flu cases in Denmark's wild birds and neighboring Europe, plus outbreaks in poultry.
Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu
Gene-Edited Chickens Hold the Key to Combat Bird Flu
Scientists have successfully utilized gene editing techniques to control the transmission of avian influenza among chickens.

Recommended Readings
Latest Bird Flu News
View All
Advertisement