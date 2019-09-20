medindia

Say No to Vaping: Flavored E-cigarettes may Worsen Asthma Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 20, 2019 at 3:40 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Daily use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) may increase the severity of asthma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Say No to Vaping: Flavored E-cigarettes may Worsen Asthma Symptoms
Say No to Vaping: Flavored E-cigarettes may Worsen Asthma Symptoms

A study into the impact of flavored e-cigarettes, on allergic airways disease, suggests that some flavors may worsen the severity of diseases such as asthma. For the first time a model of asthma was used to investigate the effect of a range of popular e-cigarette flavors, with and without nicotine.

Show Full Article


The use of e-cigarettes has dramatically increased in the past few years especially among younger smokers - an estimated nine percent of 18-24 year olds in the United States are current e-cigarette users.

Despite the suggestion they are a healthier alternative to tobacco cigarettes there is a lack of evidence in both animal studies and human data on the effect of e-cigarettes on lung function.

The results of a study led by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), University of Vermont, USA and the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research, Australia, show that some flavored e-cigarettes, even without nicotine, may change how airways, affected by an allergic disease, function.

Dr David Chapman, UTS researcher and lead author of the study published in Scientific Reports, said this was the first study to investigate the effects of flavored e-cigarettes with and without nicotine on allergic airways disease.

"This is especially important for those with respiratory disease, whom are vulnerable to the effects of smoking," Dr Chapman said.

"The majority of e-cigarette smokers use flavored liquids but there is some evidence that flavor additives can be toxic when inhaled," Dr Chapman said.

The researchers found some flavored e-cigarettes, even in the absence of nicotine, can worsen disease severity.

"The exact effects on features of asthma were dependent upon the specific flavor, suggesting not all flavored e-cigarettes will have the same consequences on lung health," Dr Chapman said.

In this study the flavor Black Licorice exaggerated airway inflammation whereas Cinnacide had the opposite effect, suppressing airway inflammation. Additionally, Cinnacide increased airway sensitivity and Banana Pudding flavor exaggerated the level of tissue scarring. All e-cigarette liquids containing nicotine suppressed airway inflammation, consistent with the known anti-inflammatory properties of nicotine.

The researchers didn't analyze the liquids directly, to confirm what they contained, however there is evidence from previous research that flavors categorized as "buttery/creamy" and "cinnamon", which likely include Banana Pudding and Cinnacide, respectively, are toxic.

The research team conclude that caution should be taken in promoting the use of flavored e-cigarettes to patients with respiratory disease such as asthma and that policy makers should consider restricting the use of flavored e-cigarettes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Cinnamon E-cigarette Flavoring Impairs Lung Function

Cinnamon, the commonly used e-cigarette flavoring was found to impair lung function, revealed new study.

E-cigarette Vapor May Damage Your Lung Immune Cells

Long-term use of e-cigarette or vaping can increase the production of inflammatory chemicals which can damage vital immune cells in the lung.

Ban on E-cigarette Flavors Can Lower Addiction Risk in Young People

E-cigarettes can affect health and are highly addictive among children and adolescents. Ban on electronic cigarette flavors can reduce addiction risk in young people.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Occupational Asthma

Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for AsthmaStay Well This WinterOccupational AsthmaNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Fenugreek - Health Benefits, Uses, and Side Effects

All-in-One Pill can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Chikungunya
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive