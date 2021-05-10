Role of Ketone Supplement in Brain Function

Brain function in people with obesity might be boosted by a novel therapeutic action of ketone supplement as per a study "Short-term ketone monoester supplementation improves cerebral blood flow and cognition in obesity: a randomized-crossover trial", at The Physiological Society, published in The Journal of Physiology.



It is known that the risk of developing cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases is higher in people with obesity. The specific supplements containing the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (B-OHB) are safe for human consumption.

‘Brain function in people with obesity might be boosted by a novel therapeutic action of ketone supplement, thereby protecting brain health. ’