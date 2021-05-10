Role of Ketone Supplement in Brain Function

Brain function in people with obesity might be boosted by a novel therapeutic action of ketone supplement as per a study "Short-term ketone monoester supplementation improves cerebral blood flow and cognition in obesity: a randomized-crossover trial", at The Physiological Society, published in The Journal of Physiology.
It is known that the risk of developing cognitive impairment and neurodegenerative diseases is higher in people with obesity. The specific supplements containing the ketone body beta-hydroxybutyrate (B-OHB) are safe for human consumption.
However, they are relatively new and investigated mostly in sports and military settings for physical performance. Previous studies very well established the relationship between ketone supplements and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) & dementia among older adults who are at risk of developing neurocognitive impairment.
The randomized placebo-controlled crossover study was conducted using both supplement and the placebo for the first 14-day period. The test was further validated using an application and measured brain blood flow using a duplex ultrasound of the extra-cranial (neck) arteries.
It was found that giving a ketone supplement three times a day (15 minutes before each meal (breakfast, lunch, and dinner)) for 14 days enhanced blood flow to the brain and improved aspects of cognitive function, like working memory and processing speed, in adults with obesity.
"Once validated with a larger group of people, we expect that these supplements can be used to protect and improve brain health in people with obesity," says Dr. Jeremy Walsh, first author of the study.
Source: Medindia