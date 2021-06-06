Brain Function Improved By Nutritional Supplement

Nutritional supplements are proven 92% effective in boosting brain function as per as study at the Cherab Foundation, published in the peer-reviewed journal, Alternative Therapies.



The study was performed in an international subject pool to confirm the effectiveness of a whole food complete vitamin and meal replacement product, IQed. The speech and communication deficits were the highest reported area of difficulty for this 83.8% of respondents, prior to taking the supplement.

‘Nutritional supplements are proven 92% effective in boosting brain function and bolster key functions for people with a wide range of prevalent diagnoses including Autism, Apraxia, ADHD, speech, and motor processing disorders. The supplement thus helps in guiding the management of neurological conditions using natural food products, vitamin and mineral supplements, and Ayurvedic and botanical ingredients. ’





The expressive speech improved for 85.7% of the participants after supplementation with the increased vocalizations (sounds, words) factor showing the highest observed improvement (88.1%) among all speech and communication factors combined.



It was also seen that 67% of the survey respondents reported improvements in all measured areas : speech (77.6%), oral motor skills (63.2%), receptive ability (69.6%), focus (65.1%), motor planning (77.6%), mood (62.3%), social skills (59.3%), and physical/ behavioral health (47.3%).



This helps in improving the quality of daily living and specific developmental milestones for all those children and adults with disabilities.



"As a mom of special needs children that runs a non-profit, I have found that specific essential nutrients are key for the acceleration of progress," says Co-author Lisa Geng, founder, and president of the Cherab Foundation.



The study thereby serves as a guide to future research into the dietary interventions and potential management of neurological conditions using natural food products, vitamin and mineral supplements, and Ayurvedic and botanical ingredients.



