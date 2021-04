Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, infecting various mammals. Even the pandemic covid 19 infection caused by Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is assumed to be originated from animal source then transmitted to humans.



As the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor eased the coronavirus entry, diverse domestic animals were infected. this was explained based on the documentation of workplace human to animal transmission in zoos and farms.so to know more about this transmission in a household, a recent community-based study was conducted in US and published in bioRxiv preprint server for biology. The researchers surveyed human and animal demographics and clinical parameters, human-animal contact, aspects in their shared environment. They collected blood samples and nasopharyngeal swabs from 67 dogs in 46 households. The results were 14 dogs had mild illness and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detected in 22 dogs.



"As vaccine roll-out continues and human-to-human transmission wanes, and in preparation for the next pandemic of zoonotic origin, rigorous characterization of the nature of human-animal contact within households, and the implications of this contact for disease transmission, is critical."



‘The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations, mostly during close contact.’





Source: Medindia The results of the survey discovered that transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in pet animals are frequent in a population with acquaintance to animals. So it is mandatory to safeguard the pets from infected person as there is a risk of household transmission.Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading Human-to-Cat Transmission of the Virus That Causes Covid-19: Study People have transmitted SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, to cats during the pandemic in the UK. Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat and cat-to-human ... READ MORE Is Coronavirus Airborne? Transmission rates of SARS-CoV-2 are much higher indoors than outdoors and transmission is greatly reduced by indoor ventilation, air filtration, reducing crowding and the amount of time people spend indoors, wearing masks whenever indoors, ... READ MORE Snakes Could be the Culprit Behind Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China Coronavirus Outbreak: Snakes could be the original source of deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, reveals a new study. READ MORE Missing Link From Bats To Humans Could Be Pangolins, Not Snakes: Coronavirus Update New study suggests that anteater-like animals called pangolins are the missing link for SARS-CoV-2 transmission between bats and humans. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE