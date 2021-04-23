Human-to-Cat Transmission of the Virus That Causes Covid-19: Study

In the UK, SARS‐CoV‐2 in respiratory samples from cats was detected and was found to be associated with human‐to‐cat transmission.



The study, which is published in Veterinary Record, detected the virus last year in cats that developed mild or severe respiratory disease.

Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat and cat-to-human transmission," said lead author Margaret Hosie, PhD, of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research.







Investigators used a range of laboratory techniques to show that two domestic cats from households with suspected cases of COVID-19 were infected with SARS-CoV-2.