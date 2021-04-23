by Hannah Joy on  April 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Human-to-Cat Transmission of the Virus That Causes Covid-19: Study
In the UK, SARS‐CoV‐2 in respiratory samples from cats was detected and was found to be associated with human‐to‐cat transmission.

The study, which is published in Veterinary Record, detected the virus last year in cats that developed mild or severe respiratory disease.

Investigators used a range of laboratory techniques to show that two domestic cats from households with suspected cases of COVID-19 were infected with SARS-CoV-2.


"These findings indicate that human-to-cat transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, with the infected cats displaying mild or severe respiratory disease.

Given the ability of the coronavirus to infect companion animals, it will be important to monitor for human-to-cat, cat-to-cat and cat-to-human transmission," said lead author Margaret Hosie, PhD, of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID Survivors at High Risk of Death
COVID-19 survivors are at a higher death risk and serious illness in the six months following diagnosis with the virus, claims a large study.
READ MORE
Environmental DNA, RNA Key In Monitoring COVID Pathogens
The environmental DNA (eDNA) and RNA (eRNA) help determine the presence of both human and wildlife pathogens, said researchers.
READ MORE
New App to Monitor COVID Vaccination
An user friendly app for COVID-19 vaccination drive has been developed. Every medical officer has been provided with user name and password.
READ MORE
Tips to Care for Your Liver During COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic can be dangerous for people suffering from liver disease as they are at a higher risk of suffering from severe complications.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosis