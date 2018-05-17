medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Risk of Mood Disorders may Rise With More Biological Clock Disruptions

by Rishika Gupta on  May 17, 2018 at 1:49 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Circadian rhythm disruptions have been linked to mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder. These rhythms are nothing but natural variations that occur in a day in our behaviors. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Risk of Mood Disorders may Rise With More Biological Clock Disruptions
Risk of Mood Disorders may Rise With More Biological Clock Disruptions

The new study has found that disrupted circadian rhythms have been associated with increased risk of mood disorders, including depression and bipolar disorder. Circadian disruption was also associated with lower subjective well being, higher neuroticism and greater mood instability.

Circadian rhythms are variations in physiology and behavior that recur every 24-hours, such as the sleep-wake cycle and daily patterns of hormone release. Circadian rhythms occur in plants, animals and throughout biology. They are fundamental for maintaining health in humans, and integrity of circadian rhythms is particularly important for mental health and well being.

The researchers used activity data on 91,105 participants in the UK Biobank cohort to obtain an objective measure of daily rest-activity rhythms, called relative amplitude. Individuals with lower relative amplitude were at greater risk of several adverse mental health outcomes, even after adjusting for confounding factors, such as age, sex, lifestyle, education and previous childhood trauma.

Dr. Laura Lyall, the lead author, said: "In the largest such study ever conducted, we found a robust association between disruption of circadian rhythms and mood disorders. Previous studies have identified associations between disrupted circadian rhythms and poor mental health, but these were on relatively small samples."

In addition to increased risk of depression and bipolar disorder, lower relative amplitude was also associated with low subjective ratings of happiness and health satisfaction, with a higher risk of reporting loneliness, and with slower reaction time (an indirect measure of cognitive ability).

A lower circadian amplitude denotes less distinction, in terms of activity levels, between active and rest periods of the day. This can be due to reduced activity during waking periods or increased activity during rest periods. Shifts in energy levels and sleep disturbances are common during the clinical depression and episodes of bipolar disorder.

Professor Daniel Smith, Professor of Psychiatry and senior author, said "This is an important study demonstrating a robust association between disrupted circadian rhythmicity and mood disorders.

"The next step will be to identify the mechanisms by which genetic and environmental causes of circadian disruption interact to increase an individual's risk of depression and bipolar disorder.

"This is important globally because more and more people are living in urban environments that are known to increase the risk of circadian disruption and, by extension, adverse mental health outcomes."

The study, 'Association of disrupted circadian rhythmicity with mood disorders, subjective well-being and cognitive function: a cross-sectional study of 91,105 participants in the UK Biobank cohort' is published in The Lancet Psychiatry. The work was funded by a Lister Prize Fellowship to Professor Smith.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Biological Clock in Cancer Cells Influences Tumor Growth

Biological Clock in Cancer Cells Influences Tumor Growth

Cancer cells often have a non-functioning or malfunctioning biological clock.

New Protein Identified That Silences the Biological Clock of Our Body

New Protein Identified That Silences the Biological Clock of Our Body

Disruption of the molecular clock has been linked with a variety of health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Effect of Sleep Disruptions Caused by Alzheimer's Disease on Biological Clock Studied

Effect of Sleep Disruptions Caused by Alzheimer's Disease on Biological Clock Studied

A team of Cambridge researchers has studied fruit flies with Alzheimer's disease.

Tricking Algae's Biological Clock Boosts Production of Valuable Compounds

Tricking Algae's Biological Clock Boosts Production of Valuable Compounds

Tricking algae's biological clock to remain in its daytime setting can dramatically boost the amount of valuable compounds these simple marine plants can produce when grown in constant light.

Food and Mood

Food and Mood

People are more alert when their brains are producing the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine, while serotonin production in the brain has been associated with a more calming effect.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.

More News on:

Is Your Man Moody? Food and Mood Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...