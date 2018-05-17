medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Mysterious New RNA Strands may Help Colon Cancer Cells Survive

by Rishika Gupta on  May 17, 2018 at 1:40 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New long strands of RNA called long non-coding RNAs (lincRNAs) have been found to assist colon cancer cells to avoid death, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Scientific Reports journal.
Mysterious New RNA Strands may Help Colon Cancer Cells Survive
Mysterious New RNA Strands may Help Colon Cancer Cells Survive

In a new study, researchers compared lincRNA levels inside tumor cells, to levels inside healthy colon cells. They found over 200 lincRNAs at significantly different levels inside the tumor cells as compared to normal cells. One, in particular, called lincDUSP, was overexpressed in 91 percent of the tumor samples. A few tumors had more than fifteen times the normal amount of lincDUSP. The significant increase suggested this mysterious, and previously uncharacterized, RNA could be cancer-causing.

"To determine whether lincDUSP shows oncogenic activity in colon cancer, we decided to test the effects of depleting lincDUSP in patient-derived colon tumor cell lines," wrote the authors. The researchers genetically modified colon cancer cells to deplete lincDUSP, and surprisingly, the cells began replicating at normal rates. They no longer had unrestricted growth associated with colon cancer tumor cells. Small molecules that inhibit lincDUSP, say the researchers, could have similar effects.

"Our work demonstrates that not only protein-coding genes but also non-coding genes contribute to colon cancer progression," says Ahmad Khalil, PhD, senior author, assistant professor of genetics and genome sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and member of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. "LincRNAs could be exploited as direct drug targets in this and other human diseases."

Khalil's team discovered that depleting lincDUSP restored inherent cell death mechanisms. Colon cancer cells with low levels of lincDUSP became susceptible to cellular checkpoints that keep growth in check. They immediately committed cell suicide--apoptosis--at the first sign of DNA damage.

Depleting the single lincRNA also had widespread genetic effects. Khalil's team discovered that reducing lincDUSP levels affected the expression of over 800 other genes. These results, combined with the team's experiments showing lincDUSP interacting with DNA, add to a growing body of evidence that lincRNAs are central to gene regulation. As such, they could represent an intriguing arena for drug developers.

"Not much is known about the role of long non-coding RNAs in colon cancer," says Khalil. "Using new technologies that target RNA molecules, instead of proteins, adds a new dimension to cancer therapies."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Study Shows How Obesity Increases Colon Cancer Risk

Study Shows How Obesity Increases Colon Cancer Risk

Inhibiting an enzyme known as soluble epoxide hydrolase, sHE, may abolish risk of obesity-induced colonic inflammation, found study.

Inactivation of One Protein can Lead to Colon Cancer

Inactivation of One Protein can Lead to Colon Cancer

APC protein which has been known to prevent colorectal cancer can be deactivated, finds a new study. Inactivation of APC is responsible for a vast majority (80%) of all colorectal cancers.

Say 'No' to Red Meat to Prevent Colon Cancer

Say 'No' to Red Meat to Prevent Colon Cancer

Consuming a diet free from red meat can reduce the risk of a type of colon cancer in women.

New Standard Set for Post-surgery Chemotherapy in Colon Cancer Patients

New Standard Set for Post-surgery Chemotherapy in Colon Cancer Patients

The standard six-month post-surgery course of chemotherapy may not be needed in some colon cancer patients with stage III disease.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Crohns Disease Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic Hygroma (Birth Defect)

Cystic hygroma is a lymphatic malformation, a birth defect characterized by fluid filled sacs ...

 Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in ...

 Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus

Adenomyosis or Bulky Uterus is a condition of the uterus found in women in their reproductive ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...