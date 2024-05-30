About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rising Temperatures Linked to Surge in Urinary Infections and Kidney Stones

by Colleen Fleiss on May 30 2024 1:27 AM

Doctors reported a significant increase in urinary tract infections (1 Trusted Source
Urinary tract infection (UTI)

Go to source) and kidney stones among adults, attributed to the sweltering heat conditions.
Urinary stones are small, hard deposits of mineral and acid salts that tend to form when urine gets concentrated. Staying hydrated by drinking enough water is key to prevent the condition.

Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stone Problems Likely to Increase in Summer Due to Dehydration

"Urinary stone problems are likely to increase in summer. This problem occurs when the amount of water in the body decreases due to heat. Every day, 2-3 patients come for treatment with complaints of abdominal pain," Dr Pawan Rahangdale, Urologist, Apollo Spectra Pune, told IANS.

"One should drink water at regular intervals during hot weather, and urine colour should be like clear water. Yellow urine indicates dehydration," the doctor added. The doctor advised that fluid losses due to constant sweating must be compensated by adequate hydration, or else the kidney will make concentrated urine, and there will be formation of stones.

"If left untreated, then people with urinary stones can encounter renal infection or kidney damage," he said. According to doctors, severe pain in the back or abdomen, nausea, and blood in the urine, urgency of passing urine are some of the common symptoms that people encounter due to urinary stones.

Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for Kidney stones
Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.
Dr Ravinder Hodarkar, Urologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, told IANS that the stone may increase up to a few centimetres in size. "Some stones dissolve on their own without any treatment, while the bigger ones may require surgical procedure. Summer is synonymous with urinary stones," he added.

Reference:
  1. Urinary tract infection (UTI) - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/urinary-tract-infection/symptoms-causes/syc-20353447)

Source-IANS
Urinary Stone Prevention - Dos & Don'ts
Urinary Stone Prevention - Dos & Don'ts
Tips to prevent urinary stone formation. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water daily. Those living in warmer places should drink up to 8-10 glasses of water daily.
Quiz on Kidney Stones
Quiz on Kidney Stones
Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to ...

