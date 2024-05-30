About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Brain Region Responsible for Prosocial Behavior Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on May 30 2024 4:22 AM

Brain Region Responsible for Prosocial Behavior Identified
A recent study unveiled a particular brain region associated with our inclination to assist others. Conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford, the study provides groundbreaking insights into the role of the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) in fostering altruistic or 'prosocial' behaviors (1 Trusted Source
What are the health benefits of altruism?

Go to source).
vmPFC is located right at the front of the brain, which is known to be important for decision-making and other executive functions. Understanding how the brain makes "helping" decisions may “motivate people to tackle large global challenges, such as climate change, infectious disease, and international conflict. It is also essential for finding new approaches to treating disorders of social interactions," said the team in the paper, published in Nature Human Behaviour.

Altruism Begins in Infancy
Altruism Begins in Infancy
Altruism in children: A new study has found that infants are willing to give up food and help others.

Decoding the Brain's Effortful Altruism

"Prosocial behaviors are essential for addressing global challenges. Yet helping others is often effortful and humans are averse to effort. Understanding how effortful helping decisions are processed in the brain is extremely important," said lead author Professor Patricia Lockwood.

The findings are part of a study of patients with brain damage to that region. The team recruited 25 patients who had vmPFC damage, and 15 patients with damages elsewhere in the brain, and compared them with 40 healthy people. The participants were subjected to an experiment where they met another person anonymously. They then completed a decision-making task to measure how willing they were to exert physical effort (squeezing a grip force device) to earn rewards (bonus money) for themselves and the other person.

Besides understanding prosocial motivation, the study may also help develop new treatments for clinical disorders such as psychopathy, the researchers said.

Signs of Pure Altruism and Behavior Converge in the Brain and Increase With Age
Signs of Pure Altruism and Behavior Converge in the Brain and Increase With Age
Converging signs of pure altruism and behavior that increase with age in the brain have been identified by researchers at University of Oregon.
Reference:
  1. What are the health benefits of altruism? - (https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/articles/what-are-health-benefits-altruism)

Source-IANS
Having a Sibling Promotes Sympathy and Altruism in Brothers
Having a Sibling Promotes Sympathy and Altruism in Brothers
A new study has revealed that siblings uniquely promote sympathy and altruism in boys.
Study to Investigate Whether Altruism Affects Parental Decision on Vaccinating Children
Study to Investigate Whether Altruism Affects Parental Decision on Vaccinating Children
INDIANAPOLIS -- As outbreaks of preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles increase in the United States, researchers from the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement