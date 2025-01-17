Revolutionizing ENT Infection Diagnosis With Microbial Cell-Free DNA

Microbial cell-free DNA (mcfDNA) testing offers a quicker, less invasive method to identify ENT infections in children, potentially optimizing antibiotic use and reducing healthcare costs.
Microbial cell-free DNA (mcfDNA) testing shows the potential to offer a less invasive and faster alternative to identify microbial infections in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Efficacy of microbial cell-free DNA testing for detecting pathogens in pediatric patients with head and neck infections-An initial study
Go to source). ENT infections can be identified and diagnosed easily in children and are mostly prescribed with antibiotics. However, severe infections require clinicians to collect and analyze samples using surgical procedures and traditional culturing methods.
mcfDNA Testing for Kids' Head and Neck InfectionsRecent studies in this field have indicated mcfDNA testing as a viable assay capable of identifying pathogens from the bloodstream. However, this technique has not been studied for use in severe infections of the head and neck regions in children.
To fill this gap, a group of researchers led by Assistant Professor Kara Meister from the Stanford University School of Medicine, USA, studied the utility of mcfDNA testing in predicting causative organisms behind head and neck infections in children. Their findings were published online on January 6, 2025, in Pediatric Investigation. Dr. Meister explains the rationale behind their study, “The head and neck area has several highly vascularized regions such as the sinonasal cavity and the oropharynx. Therefore, we anticipate that significant infections in these regions will produce enough mcfDNA signal to be detectable on commercial testing.”
The researchers conducted a prospective, diagnostic study on 26 pediatric patients admitted at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, suspected with acute and complex infections of the head and neck. 2.5 milliliters of blood from each patient was submitted for mcfDNA testing. A control population of 99 patients was also selected who were admitted for surgical procedures, not for infections such as cochlear implants. “The primary objective of this study was to examine the diagnostic performance of mcfDNA testing as compared with microbiological and clinical data including conventional microbiological diagnostic tests, radiological studies, and clinical adjudication,” Dr. Meister offers to explain the main goal of their study.
Accuracy of mcfDNA Testing in ChildrenThe results from mcfDNA testing were classified as ‘Consistent with infection’, ‘Unclear’, ‘Not consistent with clinical presentation’, or ‘Contaminant’. The researchers found that in seven out of 26 patients (26.9%), the mcfDNA testing predicted infectious organisms consistent with that of traditional culturing tests. These patients had acute, invasive infections, with most of them not being exposed to antibiotics at the time of testing. However, in two out of 26 patients (7.7%), a possible causal organism was identified via mcfDNA testing but the findings differed from that of traditional culturing tests. In these cases, the identity of the causative organism was unclear.
Dr. Meister comments on the results of their study, “Overall, while mcfDNA testing showed promise in predicting causative organisms in some cases of acute, invasive infections, its utility was variable in this cohort and was potentially influenced by factors such as antibiotic exposure and the possible influence of contamination.”
