Study reveals how body weight perception differs from object weight, offering insights into anorexia nervosa and eating disorder treatment.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Perceived hand size and perceived hand weight



Go to source Trusted Source

Brain’s Perception of Weight



‘Body and object weight perception differ—shedding light on #anorexia. #eatingdisorders #medindia’

Different Mechanisms in Weight Perception for Body Parts and Objects

Advertisement

Perceived hand size and perceived hand weight - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0010027724002841?via%3Dihub)