medindia

Diabetes Drug May Prevent Recurrent Miscarriage

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diabetes drug can also be used to prevent miscarriage by targeting the lining of the womb, according to a clinical trial led by the University of Warwick.
Diabetes Drug May Prevent Recurrent Miscarriage
Diabetes Drug May Prevent Recurrent Miscarriage

The treatment works by increasing the amount of stem cells in the lining of the womb, improving conditions in the womb to support pregnancy.

Show Full Article


The research by Warwick Medical School is reported in the journal EBioMedicine from research conducted with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire and supported by the NIHR Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Research Facility. The research was funded by and took place at Tommy's National Miscarriage Research Centre.

Recurrent miscarriage is defined as the loss of two or more consecutive pregnancies, with additional miscarriages decreasing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy. Previous research by the Warwick team revealed that a lack of stem cells in the womb lining is causing thousands of women to suffer from recurrent miscarriages.

The team also demonstrated that stem cells protect specialised cells, called decidual cells, from excessive stress and inflammation. Decidual cells surround the implanting embryo and excessive stress can cause breakdown of the womb lining in pregnancy.

A new class of diabetes drugs called gliptins targets an enzyme involved in the recruitment of circulating stem cells to the womb. The researchers investigated whether inhibiting this enzyme, called DPP4, using a particular drug, sitagliptin, would improve conditions in the womb for pregnancy.

In a pilot clinical trial, thirty-eight women aged 18 to 42 who had experienced a large number of recurrent miscarriages (average five) were given either an oral course of sitagliptin or a placebo for three menstrual cycles. Biopsies of the womb were taken at the start of the course of treatment and afterwards to determine the number of stem cells present before and after the course.

They found an average increase in stem cell count of 68% in those women who took the full course of sitagliptin. This compares to no significant increase in those in the control group receiving an identical placebo pill. They also saw a 50% decrease in the number of 'stressed' cells present in the lining of the womb. There were minimal side effects for the participants.

The researchers now hope to take the treatment to clinical trial and, if successful, it would be the first targeted specifically at the lining of the womb to prevent miscarriage.

Professor Jan Brosens, of Warwick Medical School and Consultant in Reproductive Health at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: "There are currently very few effective treatments for miscarriage and this is the first that aims at normalising the womb before pregnancy.

Although miscarriages can be caused by genetic errors in the embryo, an abnormal womb lining causes the loss of chromosomal normal pregnancies. We hope that this new treatment will prevent such losses and reduce both the physical and psychological burden of recurrent miscarriage."

Professor Siobhan Quenby from Warwick Clinical Trials Unit and an Honorary Consultant at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said: "We have improved the environment that an embryo develops in and in doing so we hope to improve the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Although this research was specifically designed to test whether we could increase the presence of stem cells in the womb, follow-up of participants found that there were no further losses of normal pregnancies in those who took sitagliptin. These are very early results and the treatment now needs to be further tested in a large-scale clinical trial."

Jane Brewin, Chief Executive at Tommy's said: "For far too long it has often been said by many health professionals that miscarriage is not preventable, and parents have been left with little hope given the paucity of treatment options available.

This situation prompted Tommy's to invest in the Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research and this breakthrough research by the world leading team at Warwick shows great promise for an effective treatment which will reduce miscarriage and possibly later pregnancy loss too. A large-scale trial is needed to verify the findings and we hope that this will get underway quickly."

Stem cells play a key role in creating the decidual cells in the womb lining which support the placenta throughout pregnancy. Insufficient stem cells in the womb lining leads to an excess of stressed and inflammatory decidual cells, which in turn may cause placental bleeding and miscarriage. Sitagliptin was effective not only in increasing stem cells in the womb lining but also decreasing the abundance of stressed decidual cells.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Miscarriage

A miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) is the spontaneous loss of a fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDrug ToxicityDiabetesDiabetic DietMiscarriageDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDilatation and CurettageDiabetes and Exercise
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive