medindia

Major Cause Behind Delhi's Foul Air: Experts

by Iswarya on  January 11, 2020 at 9:11 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People living in Delhi, please take note. Activities like construction, vehicle traffic, and domestic heating add significantly to the Delhi-National Capital Region's high concentrations of harmful air pollutants, say experts.
Major Cause Behind Delhi's Foul Air: Experts
Major Cause Behind Delhi's Foul Air: Experts

For the study, published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society, researchers gathered and analyzed four years of pollution data from 12 sites across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of understanding how particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and gases (oxides of nitrogen, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone) impact this area of India.

Show Full Article


According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution was estimated to have caused nearly 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2016.

"It is heartening to see the world come to terms with the fact that the climate change emergency should be at the top of every nation's agenda - not least India," said study researcher Prashant Kumar from the University of Surrey.

"Our analysis of Delhi's air pollution data over a significant period of time confirms that local sources of pollution - such as traffic and the heating of homes - are having a tremendous impact on air quality in the Delhi region," Kumar added.

Moreover, the surrounding regions of Delhi are suffering a substantial impact during the winter months, the researcher said.

Despite the long-term nature of the study, the results show a clear trend with significantly higher levels of air pollutants in winter months than in summer or monsoon periods, with the exception of ozone levels.

The high levels of fine and coarse particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM2.5-10) in winter months were attributed to fumes from crop burning upwind of Delhi and a likely increase in biomass burning for residential heating because most parts of the region do not have central heating systems.

According to the study, the weather during the winter months - particularly reduced precipitation and low wind speeds - is also thought to play a significant role in raising pollutant levels.

The research team also obtained meteorological data from each station for the duration of the study, allowing the examination of wind speeds and the direction of particulate matter using the Bivariate polar plot and k-means clustering.

The results suggest that local sources of pollution, such as traffic, construction, and domestic heating, influenced pollutant levels more than regional sources (air pollution from long-range traffic).

"The currently configured network of air pollution monitors does not permit the evaluation of long-range transport between Delhi and the NCR (and vice versa), highlighting a need for well thought out planning to expand the current network in the future," Kumar said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

LCD Screen Pollution: Your Household Dust may Contain More Toxic Chemicals from LCDs

LCD screen pollution: More toxic chemicals from LCD television, iPhone and computer screens are found in household dust. Liquid crystal monomers used in flat-screen TVs, smartphones and computer screens, are found to be potentially hazardous to ...

Cooking Based Pollution Can Be Traced Using a New Method

A new method which can help trace the cooking pollution found. This method could help developing countries to keep unstable levels at check.

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk

Exposure to outdoor air pollution causes faster aging of lung tissue, reduce lung function and increase the risk of developing the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution

World Environment Day (WED) observed annually on the 5th June aims to spread awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and is a wake-up call to all of us to do our part to preserve and protect our environment.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive