Recognize Your Early Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease Through a Blood Enzyme

The new findings from the blood samples of older adults, clinical assessment vis the Dementia Rating Scale, and the post-mortem human brains reinforced the earlier findings, deeming"It's exciting that our previous discovery of a blood biomarker is now corroborated with brain data. Now we have strong evidence that the changes we see in human blood are directly correlated to changes in the brain in Alzheimer's disease." "The fact that this gene's expression level directly correlates with both a person's cognitive ability and disease pathology is remarkable. Being able to quantify both of these complex metrics with a single molecular measurement could potentially make diagnosis and monitoring progression of Alzheimer's disease much simpler," says lead researcher, Sheng Zhong, at the UC San Diego.Source: Medindia