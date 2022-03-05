About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Recognize Your Early Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease Through a Blood Enzyme

by Karishma Abhishek on May 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Elevated levels of a specific blood enzyme are found to be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease as per a study at the University of California San Diego, published in Cell Metabolism.

The team had earlier found that there were a consistently higher trends of gene expression coding for PHGDH (a key enzyme in the production of an amino acid, serine) in adults with different stages of Alzheimer's disease.

 Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Blood Biomarker for Alzheimer's disease

Hence, increased PHGDH expression also indicates an increased rate of serine production in the brain. These findings prompt a warning towards brain-boosting supplements that contain the serine as a remedy for Alzheimer's disease, signifying that taking additional serine may not be beneficial.

The new findings from the blood samples of older adults, clinical assessment vis the Dementia Rating Scale, and the post-mortem human brains reinforced the earlier findings, deeming PHGDH as a potential blood biomarker for Alzheimer's disease.
 There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.
"It's exciting that our previous discovery of a blood biomarker is now corroborated with brain data. Now we have strong evidence that the changes we see in human blood are directly correlated to changes in the brain in Alzheimer's disease." "The fact that this gene's expression level directly correlates with both a person's cognitive ability and disease pathology is remarkable. Being able to quantify both of these complex metrics with a single molecular measurement could potentially make diagnosis and monitoring progression of Alzheimer's disease much simpler," says lead researcher, Sheng Zhong, at the UC San Diego.

Source: Medindia
 Gender of a person may be a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's disease by affecting the cognitive outcomes in the patients following individually tailored AD interventions.
 Brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) are found to have a greater number of genetic errors.
