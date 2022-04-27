Alzheimer’s Disease Plays an Unfair Game

Sex Differences May Affect Alzheimer's Outcomes

Advertisement

The study thereby evaluated theThe team also explored the influence of sex differences on the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and AD, along with blood markers of AD risk.Data were analyzed from the Comparative Effectiveness Dementia & Alzheimer's Registry (CEDAR) trial (launched at Weill Medicine in 2015).says Isaacson, lead author, and director of the newly launched FAU Center for Brain Health and the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic within the Schmidt College of Medicine, who conducted the study while at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian.says Isaacson.Source: Medindia