Alzheimer’s Disease Plays an Unfair Game

by Karishma Abhishek on April 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Women and men are not created equal when it comes to the prevention of Alzheimer's disease (AD) as per a study at the Florida Atlantic University, published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer s Disease.

Almost two-thirds of patients with AD are females. Sex of a person thereby becomes the most significant risk factor for AD as age advances.

Women are prone to twice the risk of developing AD, despite justification of gender-dependent mortality rates, age at death, and differences in lifespan.

Sex Differences May Affect Alzheimer's Outcomes

The study thereby evaluated the role of sex differences in outcomes of tailored AD clinical interventions. The team also explored the influence of sex differences on the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and AD, along with blood markers of AD risk.
Data were analyzed from the Comparative Effectiveness Dementia & Alzheimer's Registry (CEDAR) trial (launched at Weill Medicine in 2015).

"While care in an Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic setting is equally effective at improving cognitive function in both women and men, our personally-tailored interventions led to greater improvements in women compared to men across Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease risk scales, as well blood biomarkers of risk such as blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, and the diabetes test HbA1C," says Isaacson, lead author, and director of the newly launched FAU Center for Brain Health and the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic within the Schmidt College of Medicine, who conducted the study while at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian.

"Our findings are important because women are disproportionately affected by Alzheimer's disease and population-attributable risk models suggest that managing risk factors can prevent up to one-third of dementia cases, highlighting the immense potential that lies in addressing modifiable risk factors," says Isaacson.

Source: Medindia
