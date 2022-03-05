Missing Teeth? No Issue, Grow Your Teeth

Advertisement

Fixing Teeth

But scientists are now studying how to grow stem cells into the tooth, which might transform the way dentists treat teeth. It is like imagining a future in which tooth enamel or whole teeth could be replaced.," says senior study author Hugo Vankelecom, Ph.D., a stem cell researcher at the University of Leuven in Belgium.In theory, it should be possible for scientists to get dental stem cells from teeth that are naturally lost or surgically removed. Then they could freeze and preserve the cells without losing their ability to grow and regenerate. These cells could also be applied to personalize dental treatments.Of course, many more lab tests and clinical trials will be needed to see if, one day, dentists can use dental stem cells to fill cavities and fix damaged teeth safely and effectively.Success in the clinic will depend on the ease of collection and biobanking, the cost, and the eventual quality of the repair.A tooth that is treated naturally instead of a synthetic material remains a healthier and more resilient treatment option. Let's all hope to have stem cell-based therapies to treat dental disease in the future.Source: Medindia