Medindia
by Dr Jayashree on May 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM
Missing Teeth? No Issue, Grow Your Teeth

A 3D model is created with human dental stem cells to use as the building blocks to restore damaged teeth, according to results of lab experiments reported in Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences.

Growing tooth naturally

Bleeding Gums
Bleeding Gums
 Bleeding gums is a condition in which blood leaks from the gums and the spaces between the teeth. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the causes of bleeding gums which result in pain and swollen gums.
Unlike many other types of human tissue, dental enamel, the outer layer of teeth, doesn't regrow once it's damaged. Dentists have to repair cavities and damaged enamel with synthetic materials like ceramics, metals, and resins. If it is missing, then it is replaced with implants or artificial teeth.

But scientists are now studying how to grow stem cells into the tooth, which might transform the way dentists treat teeth. It is like imagining a future in which tooth enamel or whole teeth could be replaced.
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
 Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing cognitive function strengthens the evidence linking tooth loss to dementia risk. The timely treatment with dentures and maintaining good oral health may preserve cognitive function.
Researchers used stem cells from the dental follicle, the tissue that surrounds teeth, to make the 3D model, which can grow more tooth stem cells in a lab.

"It would be a great advance in the field of stem cells could be used to repair cavities or treat other oral health issues," says senior study author Hugo Vankelecom, Ph.D., a stem cell researcher at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

In theory, it should be possible for scientists to get dental stem cells from teeth that are naturally lost or surgically removed. Then they could freeze and preserve the cells without losing their ability to grow and regenerate. These cells could also be applied to personalize dental treatments.

Fixing Teeth



Of course, many more lab tests and clinical trials will be needed to see if, one day, dentists can use dental stem cells to fill cavities and fix damaged teeth safely and effectively.

Success in the clinic will depend on the ease of collection and biobanking, the cost, and the eventual quality of the repair.

A tooth that is treated naturally instead of a synthetic material remains a healthier and more resilient treatment option. Let's all hope to have stem cell-based therapies to treat dental disease in the future.



Source: Medindia
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
 People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal and Gastric Cancer. Bacteria and Oral Hygiene may be the cause
New Membrane Helps Regenerate Tissue and Bone for Gum Disease Treatment
New Membrane Helps Regenerate Tissue and Bone for Gum Disease Treatment
 Novel periodontal membrane may lead to more effective and reliable therapy for a severe gum disease known as periodontitis. This innovative technique helps regrow gum tissue and bone for treating periodontal disease effectively.
