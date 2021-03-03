by Karishma Abhishek on  March 3, 2021 at 11:48 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Rapid Antigen Test Elucidates High Accuracy In Diagnosing COVID-19
Latest rapid antigen test for COVID-19 - the Abbott BinaxNOW detects positive cases in almost all adults on comparison with a highly accurate positive PCR test (if they had had symptoms lasting seven days or less) as per a study at the Boston Children's Hospital and the Massachusetts Department of Health.

The Abbott BinaxNOW test is a nasal swab test that rapidly performs on-site testing. About 85% of true positive cases were picked up in symptomatic children with less than seven days of symptoms.

However, the high amounts of virus in the nose of patients yielded 99% of accuracy irrespective of their age. Thus the test was able to rule out COVID-19 in almost all people who were not infected, including adults and children with and without symptoms.


"What this means is that if the BinaxNOW antigen test comes back with a positive result, that is a reliable true result. For a negative test result, we need to think more carefully about exactly who we are testing and why", says Nira Pollock, MD, Ph.D., associate medical director of the Infectious Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory at Boston Children's Hospital.

The study team enrolled 1,380 adults and 928 children who tested at a large drive-through community testing program run by DPH and Lawrence General Hospital in a highly impacted COVID-19 area. Anterior nasal swab using both BinaxNOW and PCR was done.

Latest Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19

The BinaxNOW test detected 96.5% of COVID-19 cases similar to PCR, in adults who had symptoms lasting seven days or less whereas, in children, 84.6% of cases were detected (~12 percent difference). Symptomatic adults tended to have high viral loads so they were almost all detected by the BinaxNOW test. Hence the viral load impacted the difference in testing results.

The test kit detected 70% of asymptomatic adult cases as compared with 65.4% in asymptomatic children. The team also proved no user-dependent differences in interpretation of the BinaxNOW test.

"That suggests to me that you do not need more than one person to do the test. That's good to know in cases where this test may be used in a school nurse's office or another site where there is only one person available to do the testing. Given the difference we saw between symptomatic adults and children, we need to think carefully about what to do in children who have a negative rapid test, and whether it might sometimes be necessary to supplement that rapid test with PCR testing. The same is true for potential use in asymptomatic adults and children where the detection rates are even lower. Public health officials need to thoughtfully consider the prevalence of COVID-19 in a community and the specific goals of a community's testing program when deciding how to use this rapid test," says, Pollock.

The study affirms the use of the BinaxNOW test in adults and children with symptoms of seven days or less without recommending a PCR confirmatory test. However it is not recommended for use in adults or children with symptoms lasting longer than seven days.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Smartphone Based COVID-19 Test Developed
Researchers are developing a high speed COVID-19 test that can be done with a smartphone.
READ MORE
3D-printed Nasal Swab for COVID-19 Testing
3D Printed nasal swab helps to address COVID-19 diagnostic testing shortages around the world.
READ MORE
High COVID-19 Tests Recorded in New York
In New York State, a total of 242,927 coronavirus test results were reported, a new record high, while the total hospitalizations rose to a peak of 5,359, said an official statement.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Screening for HIV/AIDS Infection
Efficient screening and better drugs help reduce the prevalence of HIV infection. A number of tests like ELIZA & Western Blot are used for screening HIV.
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleScreening for HIV/AIDS InfectionTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake