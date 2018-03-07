Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the Rajasthan government will provide milk thrice a week to 62 lakh children who are studying in government schools and madrasas under its Annapurna Milk Scheme.

Rajasthan to Provide Milk to 62 Lakh Children

‘The milk scheme will be a milestone in ensuring better nutrition for all school children.’

"Parents work very hard to ensure that their children get proper nutrition. Now, parents of 62 lakh children studying in government schools and madrasas need not worry. The state has started its Annapurna Milk Scheme for the young population. Our future will be bright once these children start getting milk as part of their midday meal," Raje said while announcing the scheme at a state-level function at a government school in Dahmi Kalan here.Students till Class 5 will get 150 ml of hot milk thrice a week while those in Class 6 to 8 will get 200 ml milk.The Chief Minister directed officials to accord priority to milk producers' committees run by women for the supply of milk to schools under the scheme.She highlighted innovations carried out in the state education sector, adding that vacancies of school teachers had been filled and model schools set up in all Panchayat samitis.Earlier, Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said that the milk scheme will prove to be a milestone in ensuring better nutrition for school children.Parliamentary Secretary Kailash Verma, Member of Parliament Ramcharan Bohra, MLA Nirmal Kumawat, Principal Secretary Education Nareshpal Gangwar were among those present on the occasion.Source: IANS