medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Rajasthan to Provide Milk to 62 Lakh Children

by Hannah Joy on  July 3, 2018 at 9:13 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the Rajasthan government will provide milk thrice a week to 62 lakh children who are studying in government schools and madrasas under its Annapurna Milk Scheme.
Rajasthan to Provide Milk to 62 Lakh Children
Rajasthan to Provide Milk to 62 Lakh Children

"Parents work very hard to ensure that their children get proper nutrition. Now, parents of 62 lakh children studying in government schools and madrasas need not worry. The state has started its Annapurna Milk Scheme for the young population. Our future will be bright once these children start getting milk as part of their midday meal," Raje said while announcing the scheme at a state-level function at a government school in Dahmi Kalan here.

Students till Class 5 will get 150 ml of hot milk thrice a week while those in Class 6 to 8 will get 200 ml milk.

The Chief Minister directed officials to accord priority to milk producers' committees run by women for the supply of milk to schools under the scheme.

She highlighted innovations carried out in the state education sector, adding that vacancies of school teachers had been filled and model schools set up in all Panchayat samitis.

Earlier, Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said that the milk scheme will prove to be a milestone in ensuring better nutrition for school children.

Parliamentary Secretary Kailash Verma, Member of Parliament Ramcharan Bohra, MLA Nirmal Kumawat, Principal Secretary Education Nareshpal Gangwar were among those present on the occasion.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

Chocolate Milk Can Re-fuel Your Muscles after an Intense Workout

Chocolate milk can help re-fuel and regain the lost stamina after an intense workout. Chocolate milk is a healthy, natural and inexpensive post-workout drink.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides May Prevent Food Allergies in Infants

Human Milk Oligosaccharides May Prevent Food Allergies in Infants

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) is a unique sugar composition in mother's breastmilk may reduce food allergies in infants.

Breast Milk Nutrients, Circadian Rhythms Improve Child's Health

Breast Milk Nutrients, Circadian Rhythms Improve Child's Health

Nutrients in breast milk produce circadian stimuli that aid in improving the well-being of breastfed infants.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance is the inability to digest lactose, the sugar in milk. This leads to symptoms like diarrhoea, abdominal cram when milk or milk products are consumed.

Pasteurization of milk

Pasteurization of milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a briefs account about Louis Pasteur - The Father Of Microbiology

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Types of Milk

Types of Milk

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Pasteurization of milk Types of Milk Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Lactose Intolerance Surprising Benefits of Dairy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...