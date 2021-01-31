by Colleen Fleiss on  January 31, 2021 at 1:04 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pulse Polio Immunization: Over 3 Crore Kids To Be Given Polio Vaccine On Sunday
Across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, around 3 crore and 40 lakh children will be administered polio drops, said officials.

Subsequently, the campaign will start across all the districts in the state. Children up to 5 years of age will be administered the polio drops.

Sudha Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent of Dufferin hospital, said that the polio campaign will be rolled out with adherence to the Covid-19 safety norms.


Under the polio campaign, around 3 crore 40 lakh children up to 5 years of age will be immunised.

Director General (Family Welfare) Rakesh Dubey said that the state has 1,10,000 polio booths. Besides, 69,000 teams have been constituted who will visit each house to give polio drops.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible
READ MORE
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
READ MORE
Polio Vaccination Launched in Afghanistan
In Afghanistan a nationwide campaign to administer polio vaccines to 9.9 million children under the age of five has been launched by the Afghan Public Health Ministry.
READ MORE
Door-To-Door Polio Immunization in Yemen
Yemen has launched a polio vaccination campaign for more than 4 million children in the north of the war-torn country.
READ MORE
Diphtheria
Diphtheria, vaccines, sulfa drugs, World War II, Soviet Union, epidemic, immunization, childhood illness, death, strangling angel, Pierre Bretonneau, Greek, leathery, New England colonies, US
READ MORE
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

DiphtheriaHeight and Weight-KidsPoliomyelitisHypermobility SyndromeVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck Cracking