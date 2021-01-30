by Pooja Shete on  January 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM Research News
New Potential Target Found For Treating Epilepsy
When an epileptic seizure occurs, a large number of nerve cells in the brain fire excessively and simultaneously. This can lead to uncontrolled shaking of the body and sometimes also involves periods of unconsciousness. One third of the patients do not respond to medical treatment and show drug resistance. Only two-thirds of the patients respond to anti-epileptic medication.

For patients who do not respond to drug treatment, there is an urgent need for new therapeutic strategies.

The study conducted by Prof. Dr. Christine Rose and her doctoral student Jan Meyer from the Institute of Neurobiology at HHU in Japan is published in the Journal of the Society for Neuroscience.


The researchers studied the cellular mechanisms that promote the development of epilepsy. Earlier studies and anti-epileptic drugs mainly targeted nerve cells (neurons). The researchers mainly focused on a class of glial cells known as astrocytes.

In the brain, glial cells account for approximately half of all the cells. Different functions are performed by different types of glial cells. Astrocytes play an important role in signal transmission between the neurons, control the local environment, and are also responsible for the ion balance in the brain.

During an epilepsy episode, epileptic discharges lead to a rise in the pH of astrocytes, that is in their intracellular 'alkalisation' (basic pH). Within the intercellular astrocyte networks, disruption in communication is seen due to change in pH. The reduced communication between astrocytes leads to exacerbation of epileptic activity of neurons.

The findings of this study point towards a new potential target for suppressing epilepsy at a very early stage by using drugs to suppress changes in astrocytic pH accompanying the neuronal activity.

The researchers confirmed these findings by showing that animals which were given such drugs suffered less severely from epileptic hyperexcitability than those animals not treated with these drugs.

Prof. Rose said, "This observation is very intriguing. But it still needs to be established whether or not it can be transferred to humans. And it will take a very long time before any potential drug can be developed and be really used in the clinics."

Source: Medindia

