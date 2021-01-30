New Potential Target Found For Treating Epilepsy

The researchers studied the cellular mechanisms that promote the development of epilepsy. Earlier studies and anti-epileptic drugs mainly targeted nerve cells (neurons). The researchers mainly focused on aIn the brain, glial cells account for approximately half of all the cells. Different functions are performed by different types of glial cells. Astrocytes play an important role in signal transmission between the neurons, control the local environment, and are also responsible for the ion balance in the brain.During an epilepsy episode, epileptic discharges lead to a rise in the pH of astrocytes, that is in their intracellular 'alkalisation' (basic pH). Within the intercellular astrocyte networks, disruption in communication is seen due to change in pH. The reduced communication between astrocytes leads to exacerbation of epileptic activity of neurons.The findings of this study point towards a new potential target for suppressing epilepsy at a very early stage by using drugs to suppress changes in astrocytic pH accompanying the neuronal activity.The researchers confirmed these findings by showing that animals which were given such drugs suffered less severely from epileptic hyperexcitability than those animals not treated with these drugs.Prof. Rose said,Source: Medindia