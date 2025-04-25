Pulmonary Fibrosis Could Be Reversed by Repurposed Cancer Drug

An FDA-approved cancer drug reactivates the immune system to remove harmful cells in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, potentially restoring lung function.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Reactivation of CTLA4-expressing T cells Accelerates Resolution of Lung Fibrosis in a Humanized Mouse Model



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A cancer drug can help the immune system clear out damaged lung cells and regenerate tissue in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis—a deadly disease with a 50% three-year mortality rate. #medindia #pulmonaryfibrosis #immunetherapy #lungregeneration’

A cancer drug can help the immune system clear out damaged lung cells and regenerate tissue in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis—a deadly disease with a 50% three-year mortality rate. #medindia #pulmonaryfibrosis #immunetherapy #lungregeneration’

Advertisements

Repurposing Cancer Drug to Restore Lung Function

Advertisements

Reactivating T Cells to Clear Senescent Fibroblasts

Advertisements

Immune Rejuvenation as a Therapeutic Strategy

Broader Implications for Aging and Chronic Diseases

Reactivation of CTLA4-expressing T cells Accelerates Resolution of Lung Fibrosis in a Humanized Mouse Model - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/181775)