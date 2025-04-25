About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Nano-Immune Agonist Enhances Melanoma Treatment

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 25 2025 10:06 AM

An innovative nano-immune agonist boosts melanoma immunotherapy outcomes by targeting the tumor microenvironment and stimulating immune responses.

An innovative nano-immune agonist has been developed to significantly enhance immunotherapy outcomes for melanoma, a particularly aggressive and difficult-to-treat skin cancer. This breakthrough was achieved through a collaboration between experts from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Binzhou Medical University (1 Trusted Source
Biodegradable nano-immune agonist for enhanced immunotherapy of melanoma via the synergistic action of cuproptosis and cGAS-STING enhanced immune response

Go to source).
The study, recently accepted by the Journal of Colloid and Interface Science, introduces a biodegradable therapeutic nanomaterial called pLCGM-OVA.

Melanoma of the skin is a dangerous type of skin cancer that usually appears as a cancerous mole due to exposure to the sun’s damaging UV rays.
Melanoma remains a clinical challenge largely due to its strong immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, which weakens the effectiveness of conventional immune checkpoint inhibitors. To overcome this hurdle, the researchers designed a multifunctional nanoplatform capable of reshaping the tumor microenvironment and enhancing the body's natural immune defense against cancer.

Targeting Tumor Cells with Multiple Mechanisms

To address this issue, the team designed and synthesized a safe and efficient nano-immune agonist. It works through a combination of mechanisms: it induces immunogenic cell death via reactive oxygen species and copper-triggered cuproptosis—a newly recognized form of regulated cell death.

Dual Immune Activation Strategy Targets Melanoma Recurrence

Additionally, it incorporates ovalbumin (OVA) as a model antigen to boost vaccine-like immune responses, and importantly, it activates the cGAS-STING signaling pathway, a key player in innate immune activation. Together, these effects stimulate a strong anti-tumor immune response, effectively suppressing both melanoma growth and recurrence.

New nano-vaccine is found to be effective in preventing and treating melanoma, the most aggressive skin cancer. It also sensitizes the immune system to immunotherapy.
Beyond its therapeutic capabilities, pLCGM-OVA also serves as a T1-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agent, enabling simultaneous diagnosis and treatment—a promising step toward advanced cancer theranostics.

This research marks a significant advancement in nanomedicine and cancer immunotherapy, offering new hope for more effective melanoma treatments.

Silica nanocapsules that carry nanoparticles, increase the versatility of phototherapy or light treatment used mainly in skin cancer, allowing it to not only treat skin cancer but penetrate further into the tissue and attack other diseased cells.
Reference:
  1. Biodegradable nano-immune agonist for enhanced immunotherapy of melanoma via the synergistic action of cuproptosis and cGAS-STING enhanced immune response - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021979725007179?via%3Dihub)

Source-Eurekalert
Basal cell cancer is a locally invading cancer. It often occurs on the face above a line joining the angle of the mouth and the ear lobe.

