medindia

Public Health Leaders Call for Efforts to Boost Vaccine Acceptance

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 31, 2019 at 5:22 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Statement asserting to vaccine acceptance around the world and to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, mumps, and rubella was issued by an international coalition of public health leaders including CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) Dean Ayman El-Mohandes and Senior Scholar Scott Ratzan.
Public Health Leaders Call for Efforts to Boost Vaccine Acceptance
Public Health Leaders Call for Efforts to Boost Vaccine Acceptance

The Salzburg Global Fellows, made up of public health leaders from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas, pledged to support the development and implementation of new fact-based communications programs to help parents, community, and government leaders make appropriate decisions on childhood immunization, while assuring a continuous and affordable supply of needed vaccines.

"This statement represents the consensus of a group of independent leaders in public health, law, and medicine who are deeply concerned by the growing threat of hesitancy of parents to vaccinate their children against preventable infectious diseases," said Dr. Ratzan.

"When the World Health Organization declares vaccine hesitancy to be one of this year's ten greatest global threats to human health, it is time to take the opponents of vaccination very seriously," he continued. "The erosion of parental trust can have long-lasting harm for public health. We must respond with greater creativity, purpose, and generosity of spirit and use multi-sectoral approaches to address this issue."

To address these growing global risks, the authors of the Salzburg Statement founded the International Working Group on Vaccination and Public Health Solutions (IWG) to advocate for, and help develop, new approaches to managing vaccine hesitancy.

CUNY SPH is committed to teaching, research and service that creates a healthier New York City and helps promote equitable, efficient and evidence-based solutions to pressing health problems facing cities around the world. For more information, visit sph.cuny.edu.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Single Vaccination Approach to Combat Two Infections

Single vaccine can fight the world's most deadly respiratory diseases- influenza and pneumococcal infections at a time.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

What you ought to know about Callus

Wondering how to know if you have callus? Look into this to find interesting facts symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment for callus.

More News on:

Vaccination for Children Health Insurance - India What you ought to know about Callus Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

What's New on Medindia

Men's Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men's Health Problems

Health Benefits of Hazelnuts

Energy Drinks May Up Risk of Heart Rhythm Abnormalities and Elevate Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive