medindia

Single Vaccination Approach to Combat Two Infections

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 21, 2019 at 7:00 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Single vaccination approach to simultaneously combat influenza and pneumococcal infections was developed by the scientists from the University of Adelaide's Research Centre for Infectious Diseases.
Single Vaccination Approach to Combat Two Infections
Single Vaccination Approach to Combat Two Infections

The researchers say a single vaccination - combining vaccines from the new class of vaccines they are developing - will overcome the limitations of current influenza and pneumococcal vaccines used around the world.

Published in the prestigious journal Nature Microbiology, they have shown that the new Influenza A virus vaccine under development (based on inactivated whole influenza virus) induces enhanced cross-protective immunity to different influenza strains, when it is co-administrated with the new class of pneumococcal vaccine.

They showed the enhancement in immunity is associated with a direct physical interaction between the virus and the bacterium.

Led by Dr Mohammed Alsharifi and Professor James Paton, this latest study builds on previous research on the development of a new class of inactivated vaccines that target components of both the virus and the bacterium that do not vary from strain to strain.

Current influenza vaccines target surface molecules that are affected by mutations and so an annual update is required to match newly emerging viruses. Existing pneumococcal vaccines provide longer lasting protection, but cover only a minority of disease-causing strains. The researchers say there is a clear need for better vaccines capable of providing universal protection.

"Influenza infection predisposes patients to severe pneumococcal pneumonia, with very high mortality rates," says Dr Alsharifi. "Despite this well-known synergism, current vaccination strategies target the individual pathogens.

"We're investigating combining our novel influenza and pneumococcal vaccines into a single vaccination approach and have demonstrated a highly significant enhancement of immune responses against diverse subtypes of influenza."

Previously published work from the team show a similar boost in efficacy of their pneumococcal vaccine when co-administered with the flu vaccine, so there is bi-directional enhancement of pathogen-specific immunity.

"Our findings challenge an age-old immunological dogma about mixing viral and bacterial vaccines in a single injection", says Dr Alsharifi.

"Influenza virus and pneumococcus worked together to cause up to 100 million deaths during the great 'Spanish flu' pandemic of 1918-1919," says Professor Paton.

"A century later, we have shown analogous, but this time highly protective, synergy with our novel vaccination strategy that targets both pathogens simultaneously."

Commercial development of the new class of vaccines is being undertaken by two University of Adelaide-associated Biotech companies, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd and GPN Vaccines Pty Ltd, respectively.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

Coconut Oil - How Healthy is it?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive