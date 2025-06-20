About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Puberty Blockers & Trans Health: At What Cost Comes Relief?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Jun 20 2025 3:06 PM

New Dutch research raises concerns about the long-term sexual health effects of puberty blockers in transgender individuals who transitioned in adolescence.

Puberty blockers came into the picture as a compassionate act, as an interim measure, to reduce the pain faced by transgender individuals during their adolescent phase. These medications provide the time that is needed to halt the progression of undesirable secondary sexual characteristics.
It helps them to know about their true gender identity, gives them time to alleviate the psychological distress, and helps them to make informed decisions regarding transitioning. However, since the range of gender-affirming procedures continues to expand, there arises a growing interest and concern with their long-term effects, particularly in sexual development and adult intimacy. The frontier of early medical intervention seems to have received the first detailed glimpse of the unknown, with significant questions to pose as to how such intervention may alter a person's lifelong experiences with sex and his or her sexual health (1 Trusted Source
expert reaction to Dutch study looking at sexual function in transgender adults who had had puberty blockers in adolescence and then cross-sex hormones

Go to source).


Dimming Desire With the Cost of Disconnecting Intimacy?

A group of Dutch researchers tracked transgender adults who took puberty blockers during their adolescence, followed by cross-sex hormones. Though many participants had satisfaction with their gender transition and mental health outcomes, there was a notable concern with their sexual function. Many of them reported lower levels of sexual desire and arousal compared to the general population. The onset was often delayed, and diminished genital sensitivity was noted, especially among transgender women.

In an attempt to ease the transition, these medications are leaving an impact on sexual health itself!(1 Trusted Source
expert reaction to Dutch study looking at sexual function in transgender adults who had had puberty blockers in adolescence and then cross-sex hormones

Go to source).


Role of Puberty in Brain and Body

Puberty is not merely a representation of a stage of physical maturation; it is a sensitive time when the brain and hormones harmonize and the sexual functionality first appears. When this crucial period is halted through medical processes, it may have a variety of consequences that may last till adulthood. Such complexities are emphasized even more by recent research, which states that puberty suppression may have implications for neurodevelopment, fertility, bone density, and sexual well-being. These effects may not be permanent, but they are not insignificant, and the evidence is incomplete. For young people making irreversible decisions, the need for clear, long-term data is more important than ever (2 Trusted Source
Puberty suppression in adolescents with gender dysphoria: an emerging issue with multiple implications

Go to source).


Expert Perspectives on Early Transition

Healthcare practitioners have become more ambivalent about early gender-affirming care. Dr. Anastassis Spiliadis emphasizes the moral imperative to balance the potential positive and negative outcomes and states that although puberty blockers can alleviate gender dysphoria and assist in maintaining good mental health, they can also interfere with sexual enjoyment and have an effect on fertility and physical development. This highlights the subtlety of the immediate psychological relief versus the long-term physical ramifications.

Puberty blockers are not inherently harmful or beneficial; they are just mere tools. Their power lies in how, when, and why they are used.

To many, they are a key to escaping reality, but with the regret of carrying a consequence that may surface in their later lives. As science evolves, so too must our frameworks for care. We owe it to the next generation to build a system rooted in empathy, evidence, and transparency—where the full range of human experience is honored, and no one is left uninformed or unsupported.

“Empower Choice!
Embrace Truth!
Evolve Gender Care!”


References:
  1. expert reaction to Dutch study looking at sexual function in transgender adults who had had puberty blockers in adolescence and then cross-sex hormones - (https://www.sciencemediacentre.org/expert-reaction-to-dutch-study-looking-at-sexual-function-in-transgender-adults-who-had-had-puberty-blockers-in-adolescence-and-then-cross-sex-hormones/)
  2. Puberty suppression in adolescents with gender dysphoria: an emerging issue with multiple implications - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11235884/)

Source-Journal of Sexual Medicine & Research
