Loneliness is more than just a feeling-it poses a serious threat to psychological well-being and overall health.
Loneliness and mortality risk have a complex relationship is associated with a higher risk of all-cause mortality, particularly in older adults. Research suggests that addressing risk factors like socioeconomic adversity, unhealthy lifestyles, and mental health issues could reduce excess mortality among isolated and lonely individuals. A groundbreaking international study led by the University of Waterloo's School of Public Health Sciences reveals a different story: among older adults receiving home care, loneliness is common but not directly linked to increased mortality risk (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Loneliness, health and mortality
Go to source).
Unpacking the Loneliness-Mortality Connection The researchers analyzed data from more than 380,000 home care recipients aged 65 and older in Canada, Finland and New Zealand. Using standardized assessments and survival analysis, they found that lonely individuals had a lower risk of dying within one year compared to their non-lonely counterparts after adjusting for health conditions, age and other risk factors.
‘Did You Know?“Our findings suggest that loneliness may not independently increase the risk of death after controlling for other health risk factors among older adults in home care,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Bonaventure Egbujie, a professor in Waterloo’s School of Public Health Sciences. “This contradicts much of the existing literature based on the general population.”
What's as bad for your health as #smoking 15 #cigarettes a day? Not a habit-but #loneliness. #mental_health #medindia #social_isolation’
What's as bad for your health as #smoking 15 #cigarettes a day? Not a habit-but #loneliness. #mental_health #medindia #social_isolation’
Loneliness prevalence — defined as the number of people per 100 who report feeling lonely — ranged from 15.9 per cent of home care recipients in Canada to 24.4 percent in New Zealand. Interestingly, people in better physical shape and who got less help from family or friends were likelier to feel lonely, suggesting a complex link between health status, caregiving needs, and social connection.
The study urges policymakers and health-care providers to treat loneliness as a quality-of-life issue rather than focusing solely on its potential link to mortality.
The mental health consequences of loneliness make it an important priority for public health, even if loneliness doesn’t kill you,” said the study’s senior author, Dr. John Hirdes, a professor in Waterloo’s School of Public Health Science.
“Home and community care services must play a protective role by supporting social contact for isolated people.”The authors call for longer-term studies to better understand the causal relationship between loneliness and health outcomes and to explore how cultural and care system differences influence these dynamics.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Loneliness, health and mortality - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6998928/)
Source-Eurekalert