Psychiatric Disorders may Act as Risk Factors for Initiation and Progression of Substance Use

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2018 at 9:02 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
The overlap in the risk factors for substance initiation and substance use disorder (SUD) has been evaluated by scientists. The new finding may be useful for developing interventions to reduce both initiation and SUD. The findings are published in the American Journal on Addictions.
Some risk factors were linked with initiation of all the substances assessed, whereas others were substance-specific, found researchers.

Previous use of another substance, being male, having what's known as cluster B personality disorder, and family history of SUD predicted initiation across all substances assessed, whereas social anxiety disorder and certain other personality disorders were associated with specific substances.

The study also supported the idea that psychiatric disorders may act as risk factors for both initiation and progression. Identifying and targeting these risk factors may help decrease the burden of substance use disorders.

Source: Eurekalert

