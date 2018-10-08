Young Adults Still Value Parents More Than Friends

Font : A- A+



Parents need not worry about their kids choosing friends over parents, as a new study shows that children are more loyal towards their parents than their friends.

Young Adults Still Value Parents More Than Friends



Young adulthood is a developmental phase when individuals must navigate a changing social milieu that involves considering how their decisions affect others such as parents and peers.



‘Young adults are more likely to make decisions that benefit their parents more than their friends.’ But, the study showed that when forced to make a decision that benefited either a parent or a close friend, young adults were more likely to choose their parents.



The bias toward parents occurred equally among older participants as well as the younger ones, and were also consistent between men and women.



"Our study suggests mother still matters," said Jennifer Silvers, Assistant Professor at the University of California in Los Angeles, US.



"Parents continue to have an enduring impact on their children as they become adults and on their decision-making," she added.



The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, involved 174 people between the ages of 18 and 30.



The participants played two runs of the Columbia Card Task - one in which gains benefited a parent and losses were incurred by a friend and another in which the opposite was true.



The results showed that individuals were more likely to make decisions that benefited a parent at the expense of a friend. While relationship quality and reward type moderated this effect, whereas age did not.







Source: IANS Young adulthood is a developmental phase when individuals must navigate a changing social milieu that involves considering how their decisions affect others such as parents and peers.But, the study showed that when forced to make a decision that benefited either a parent or a close friend, young adults were more likely to choose their parents.The bias toward parents occurred equally among older participants as well as the younger ones, and were also consistent between men and women."Our study suggests mother still matters," said Jennifer Silvers, Assistant Professor at the University of California in Los Angeles, US."Parents continue to have an enduring impact on their children as they become adults and on their decision-making," she added.The study, published in the journalinvolved 174 people between the ages of 18 and 30.The participants played two runs of the Columbia Card Task - one in which gains benefited a parent and losses were incurred by a friend and another in which the opposite was true.The results showed that individuals were more likely to make decisions that benefited a parent at the expense of a friend. While relationship quality and reward type moderated this effect, whereas age did not.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement