About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Psychiatric Disease Increases Death Risk from Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

by Dr Jayashree on January 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Psychiatric Disease Increases Death Risk from Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes

Among patients with chronic, non-communicable diseases, the risk of death is more than doubled if they also have psychiatric comorbidity, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease are a global public health challenge accounting for an estimated 40 million excess deaths annually.

Advertisement


In the new study, researchers used national registers in Sweden to investigate more than 1 million patients born between 1932 and 1995 who had diagnoses of chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

More than a quarter (25-32%) of people in the analysis had a co-occurring lifetime diagnosis of any psychiatric disorder. Within 5 years of diagnosis, 7% of the people included in the study had died from any cause and 0.3% had died from suicide.
Advertisement

Comorbid psychiatric disorders were associated with higher all-cause mortality when compared to those without such conditions.

When the researchers compared each patient with an unaffected sibling, to account for familial risk factors, psychiatric comorbidity remained consistently associated with elevated rates of premature mortality and suicide.

"We used electronic health records to investigate over 1 million patients diagnosed with chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes," says authors.

More than 7% of the patients died of any cause within five years and 0.3% died from suicide risks that were more than doubled in patients with psychiatric comorbidities compared to those without such comorbidities.

One limitation of the study is that the use of population-based registries to identify patients means that psychiatric comorbidities were diagnosed in specialty care settings and that undiagnosed individuals and those with less severe psychiatric illness could be missed.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Disrupts Families: Know More
To Survive Antibiotic Treatment, Heartburn Helps Bacteria >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. .....
Personality Disorder
Personality Disorder
Personality disorder is a type of mental illness that can strain relationships at work or home, but ...
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of developing mental health issues, heart disease, ...
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Researchers developed a hypothesis that the width of one growth marker in baby teeth may indicate .....
Diabetes
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, sy...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nut...
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ......
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed ...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)