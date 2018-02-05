medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Promising Method to Treat Familial Dysautonomia Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 2, 2018 at 2:03 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A synthetic piece of RNA enables human and mouse cells to produce normal levels of IKAP, despite the presence of the disease mutation, found researchers led by CSHL Professor Adrian Krainer, together with their collaborators at Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Promising Method to Treat Familial Dysautonomia Discovered
Promising Method to Treat Familial Dysautonomia Discovered

The experiments, conducted in cells sampled from patients and in a mouse model of the disease, provide proof of the team's therapeutic concept. Familial dysautonomia, or FD, occurs primarily in people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry. It impairs the development and function of the autonomic nervous system, causing problems with involuntary body functions, such as breathing, digestion, and blood-pressure regulation.

Those affected carry a mutation in a gene called IKBKAP, which reduces cells' ability to produce the IKAP protein. The RNA-like molecule--known as an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)--was injected into mice whose cells carry the human IKBKAP mutation that causes FD. It corrects an error in what scientists call RNA splicing that prevents people with FD from manufacturing sufficient functional IKAP protein. A drug based on the same ASO might be used to overcome the same mutation in people with familial dysautonomia, Krainer says. The findings, reported today in Nucleic Acids Research, come less than two years after the FDA approved nusinersen (marketed as Spinraza), an ASO that Krainer's lab developed in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of another neurodegenerative disorder called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

In their work on SMA, Krainer's team had shown that an ASO designed to bind to an RNA near a defective splice site could correct splicing and induce production of functional, full-length protein. They followed the same strategy in the newly published research on FD. They designed and screened dozens of ASOs that bind to IKBKAP's RNA, looking for one that most efficiently restored normal splicing. "We used the same chemistry as we did for Spinraza, because we know that drug is well tolerated and it's very effective and stable in the central nervous system," Krainer says.

The team demonstrated that when they administered the ASO to mice harboring the mutant human IKBKAP gene, it reached various tissues, including the nervous system, and corrected splicing. More importantly, it restored production of full-length IKAP protein. Further testing is needed to determine whether it will be appropriate to move the ASO into clinical trials. But following the success of nusinersen, Krainer is optimistic that his team has identified a promising strategy for potentially treating familial dysautonomia.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

New Antibody Test to Detect Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Conditions

New Antibody Test to Detect Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Conditions

The antibody that binds to the tau-proteins, acts like a magnifying glass, amplifying tau levels so that differences between individuals could be seen more easily.

Mutant Prion Protein Helps Reveal Neurodegenerative Disease Mechanisms

Mutant Prion Protein Helps Reveal Neurodegenerative Disease Mechanisms

Mutant sheep scrapie prion lacks a stretch of amino acids that may be essential for infection.

Clumps of Neuron Killing Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Clumps of Neuron Killing Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Mutation in SOD1 leads to clumping of proteins that kill neuron cells in neurodegenerative diseases like ALS. Phosphorylation of SOD1 was found to reverse it.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 Mood Swings

Mood Swings

It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ...

 Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...