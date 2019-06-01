medindia
Privacy of Health Data Threatened by 'AI' in Activity Trackers and Smartphones

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 6, 2019 at 7:44 AM
The privacy of people's health data is under threat in devices such as activity trackers, smartphones and smartwatches, which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI), revealed an Indian-origin scientist. The researcher also argues that current laws and regulations do not safeguard individuals' confidential health information.
The findings, led by University of California - Berkeley engineer Anil Aswani, showed that by using AI it is possible to identify individuals by learning daily patterns in step data such as that collected by activity trackers, smartwatches and smartphones, and correlating it to demographic data.

"The results point out a major problem. If you strip all the identifying information, it doesn't protect you as much as you'd think. Someone else can come back and put it all back together if they have the right kind of information," Aswani said.

"In principle, you could imagine Facebook gathering step data from the app on your smartphone, then buying health care data from another company and matching the two.

"Now they would have health care data that's matched to names, and they could either start selling advertising based on that or they could sell the data to others," he said.

However, according to Aswani, the problem is not with the devices, but with how the information the devices capture can be misused and potentially sold on the open market.

"I'm not saying we should abandon these devices," he said. "But we need to be very careful about how we are using this data. We need to protect the information. If we can do that, it's a net positive."

The study, published in the JAMA Network Open journal, analyzed data covering more than 15,000 Americans and concluded that the privacy standards associated with 1996's HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) legislation need to be revisited and reworked.

Although "regulations make your health care private, but they don't cover as much as you think," Aswani said, adding that many groups, like tech companies, are not covered by health insurance legislations.

"There are companies buying health data. It's supposed to be anonymous data, but their whole business model is to find a way to attach names to this data and sell it," Aswani rued.



Source: IANS

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Being a 'Couch Potato' can be linked to Increased Anxiety Risk

Sitting at a place continuously with no physical activity is a major risk factor for developing anxiety. Know more about its effects and treatments.

Five Essential Components of Physical Fitness

Did you know that physical fitness is more important than maintaining your figure or a six-pack? Read on to know more about the 5 components of fitness.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

