KPrince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles (71) has displayed mild symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), "but otherwise remains in good health", said a spokesman.



His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall (72), has also been tested but does not have the virus.

An official statement read: "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed strict controls on daily life, shuttering many businesses and ordering people to stay indoors for all but essential trips.



Source: Medindia



Prince Charles is the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II. He and his wife Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, and the prince has been working throughout home over the last few days.