New cross-sectional study done on 1,400 elementary and junior high school students in Tokyo evaluated the rate of nearsightedness which was published in JAMA Ophthalmology by Toshihide Kurihara, M.D., Ph.D., and Kazuo Tsubota, M.D., Ph.D., of the Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo.

Article can be accessed through the following the link : doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.3103



‘Due to increasing prevalence of myopia, it is important to determine the magnitude of myopia problem among schoolchildren in Japan to get early management.’

by Ramya Rachamanti on August 16, 2019 at 8:57 AM Child Health News