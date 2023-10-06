About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Pregnant Women's Exposure to 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Higher Risk of Childhood Obesity

by Vishnu on June 10, 2023 at 6:01 AM
Font : A-A+

Pregnant Women's Exposure to 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Higher Risk of Childhood Obesity

A new study confirms that exposure to "forever chemicals" poses risks even before birth, potentially causing future health problems for children.

The study led by Brown University found that when pregnant women are exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), it can lead to slightly higher body mass indices (BMI) and increase the chances of children developing obesity (1 Trusted Source
Associations of Gestational Perfluoroalkyl Substances Exposure with Early Childhood BMI z -Scores and Risk of Overweight/Obesity: Results from the ECHO Cohorts

Go to source).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy


Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.
Advertisement


While this link has been suggested in previous research, the data has been inconclusive. The new study, which was funded by the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program at the National Institutes of Health, involves a much broader data set with research sites across the country, said lead author Yun "Jamie" Liu, a postdoctoral research associate in epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health.

"The findings were based on eight research cohorts located in different parts of the U.S. as well as with different demographics," Liu said. "This makes our study findings more generalizable to the population as a whole."
Pregnancy Complications Linked to Woman

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Woman's Stroke Risk at Midlife


Researchers hypothesized that adverse pregnancy outcomes (APO) are associated with younger age at first stroke, with a stronger relationship in those with >1 pregnancy with APO.
Advertisement

ECHO is a nationwide research program supported by the NIH with the goal of understanding the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. The study used data collected over two decades from 1,391 children between the ages of 2 and 5 years and their mothers. They were enrolled in ECHO research sites in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Hampshire, Georgia and New York.

Thousands of individual PFAS are used in oil- and water-repellant textiles, personal care products, firefighting foams, food packaging, medical products and many other household products. Toxic PFAS are incredibly durable and are thought to persist in the environment for thousands of years, which is how they've come to be known as "forever chemicals."

The researchers analyzed the levels of seven different PFAS in blood samples collected from mothers during pregnancy. They then calculated each child's body mass index, an approximate measure of body fat.

The Finding Can Shape Environmental Policy and Safety Guidelines

The researchers found that higher levels of PFAS in mother's blood during pregnancy were related to slightly higher BMIs. Increased risk of obesity was seen equally for male and female children.

These associations were observed even at low levels of PFAS exposure, said senior author Joseph Braun, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Children's Environmental Health at Brown's School of Public Health. This is important to note, Braun said, since PFAS exposures have changed over time as some manufacturers have voluntarily phased out their use in response to concerns of associated health effects as well as environmental persistence.

"The fact that we see these associations at relatively low levels in a contemporary population suggest that even though PFAS usage in products has decreased, pregnant people today could still be at risk of harm," Braun said. "This means, according to our findings, that their children could also be at risk of PFAS-associated harmful health effects."

Over the past 10 years, Braun has been involved with multiple studies on the effects of PFAS on children's health. This type of data, he said, can help inform and influence environmental policy and safety guidelines.

"There is a continued interest in understanding the effects of low-level PFAS exposure on children's health," Braun said. "Studies like this one can help researchers and policymakers better understand the risks of PFAS in order to take effective actions to protect vulnerable populations."

Liu said that future research will examine the associations between maternal PFAS exposure and obesity-related health outcomes in older children, and eventually teens and adults.

The research was supported by the ECHO program, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Institute of General Medicine Sciences.

Reference :
  1. Associations of Gestational Perfluoroalkyl Substances Exposure with Early Childhood BMI z-Scores and Risk of Overweight/Obesity: Results from the ECHO Cohorts - (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP11545)

Source: Eurekalert
Pregnancy Complications may Increase Death Risk Even Decades Later: Here

Pregnancy Complications may Increase Death Risk Even Decades Later: Here's How


Are pregnancy complications serious? Yes, increased risk of death linked to childbirth complications continues up to 50 years later.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate ...
Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. ...
Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech ...
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give ...
Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...
Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating ...

Latest Women Health News

Risk Perception and Gender: Probing Women's Sensitivity to Losses

Risk Perception and Gender: Probing Women's Sensitivity to Losses

Women demonstrate a higher aversion to risk-taking than men, as evidenced by recent research.
How Can Prenatal Checkups Help Lower Birth Weight?

How Can Prenatal Checkups Help Lower Birth Weight?

In 2021, Japan has an increased incidence of low birth weight estimated at 9.2% for all births.
Women Who Identify as Bisexual Women at Higher Suicide Risk

Women Who Identify as Bisexual Women at Higher Suicide Risk

The higher suicide risk for bisexual women is associated with increased greater discrimination.
Risk Alert: Women on Oral Estrogen Hormones Face Higher Risk of Hypertension

Risk Alert: Women on Oral Estrogen Hormones Face Higher Risk of Hypertension

Women over 45 years old taking estrogen pills have a higher likelihood of developing high blood pressure compared to those using transdermal or vaginal formulations.
Chest Pain Medication Helps Treat Hot Flashes

Chest Pain Medication Helps Treat Hot Flashes

The new study assessed the beneficial effects of nitroglycerin patches in treating hot flashes in postmenopausal women.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Pregnant Women's Exposure to 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Higher Risk of Childhood Obesity Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests